Netflix’s Geeked Week: How to watch and what to expect?

Netflix’s Geeked Week is coming up fast. Pic credit: Netflix

Fans have been patiently awaiting more information about Netflix’s upcoming Geeked Week event ever since the streaming platform uploaded a teaser video onto YouTube.

Geeked Week is a free, virtual event celebrating fans and Netflix entertainment. The event begins streaming on Monday, June 7th, and runs for five days, ending on Friday, June 11. Netflix writes that Geeked Week will “give fans a wide array of exclusive news, new trailers, celebrity appearances, and so much more.”

With that being said, fans are hoping that the event will release new content and information on the fan-favorite shows Stranger Things, The Witcher, and Cobra Kai.

Here’s everything we know about Geeked Week.

How to tune in to Geeked Week?

Netflix made it easy for all fans to tune into the week-long Geeked Week events. They are streaming it across their channels on all major platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Switch, and TikTok.

Additionally, they have made it possible for other Switch channels to co-stream the event on their own personal accounts. Truly making it a fan-dominated event!

What is #GeekedWeek? Well, COMICS, GAMES, MOVIES, ZOMBIES, ANIMATION, SCI-FI, FANTASY, MONSTERS, AND MORE are coming to you every day from June 7th to 11th at 9am PST. Set your timers and get ready to get Geeked. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u5x25MzHp1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 3, 2021

What to expect?

Netflix has been building up this highly-anticipated event to be a major spectacle. They have teased that there will be appearances from their shows’ “top talent.”

YouTuber and TV writer Mari Takahashi (Smosh) will be hosting the event, along with acclaimed actor Rahul Kohli. Kohli has starred in several shows streaming on Netflix, including The Haunting of Bly Manor and iZombie.

Sharing more about the event, Netflix writes, “Every day promises lots of excitement about our Netflix genre slate, including major announcements, exclusive teaser, and trailer premieres, first looks, BTS footage, cast interviews, celebrity games, script table reads, live performances and much more.”

As of now, fans are gushing over Zach Snyder’s announced appearance at the event, as Netflix Geeked tweeted on May 31, “Zack Snyder is coming to #GeekedWeek! Got any burning Army of the Dead questions?”

Zack Snyder is coming to #GeekedWeek! Got any burning Army of the Dead questions? Drop them below ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CTvo13OzhC — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 31, 2021

In Netflix’s latest announcement, they share that each day will have a broad theme, catering to a different medium. They listed examples as such: film, comic books, fantasy, anime/animation, and gaming.

More than 50 projects are scheduled to be at the forefront. A few of them listed include Neil Gaiman’s upcoming series The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy (who is on their third season), Lucifer, The Witcher, Sweet Tooth, Vikings: Valhalla, and Cobra Kai.

Along with those titles, fans are optimistic that the event can’t end without announcing new information about Stranger Things Season 4 and Shadow and Bone Season 2.

As Netflix would say, it’s time to “get Geeked!”

To read Netflix’s full release, visit GeekedWeek.com.

Geeked Week will stream on all major platforms from June 7-11th.