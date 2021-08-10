The New trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf details how witchers are made

Vesemir, as seen in the 2D anime movie, The Witcher: The Nightmare of the Wolf. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix has just shared a new trailer for its upcoming 2D anime movie, The Witcher: The Nightmare of the Wolf. In it, the process of becoming a witcher is explored.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the first trailer for The Nightmare of The Wolf was released during the recent WitcherCon event.

While previously known, very little detail had been revealed until recently about the movie, which will drop on August 23 to the streaming service.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Synopsis

Along with the trailer and premiere date, Netflix also recently revealed the synopsis for the movie, which will delve into the backstory of Vesemir, a witcher that Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill in the Netflix series) is close to and considers to be a mentor to him.

“The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.”

Currently, Vesemir has not yet been featured in the TV show. However, Kim Bodnia will portray him in Season 2, which premieres on Netflix on December 17. So, it makes sense that a movie on his backstory should drop before Season 2.

New key artwork featuring Vesemir for The Witcher: The Nightmare of the Wolf. Pic credit: Netflix

The Nightmare of the Wolf to detail the creation of witchers

The creation of witchers has been a long-fabled event. With the process lost to time, no new witchers are able to be created in the Continent and during the current timeframe set out in Season 1 of The Witcher, which makes these monster slayers a dying breed.

However, The Nightmare of the Wolf will delve into this creation process along with Vesemir’s backstory, according to the latest trailer released.

“Do you know what’s involved in making a witcher?” a woman asks as the clip opens.

The video then cuts to a small group of boys that have been selected to be made into witchers.

“They’re going to poison us,” one boy says.

“They’ll kill us, then bring us back, but we won’t be normal.”

What appears to be a young Vesemir then declares that he also gets scared about the process.

“Then I think, ‘Soon I’ll be stronger than most anyone, wanting for nothing,'” he tells the small fearful boy.

The clip then continues to show more of the storyline that will feature in the upcoming movie set within the world of The Witcher.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will premiere on Netflix on August 23.