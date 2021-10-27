The Witcher: New Season 2 image shows Geralt of Rivia ready to battle a monster

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

A new Season 2 promotional image of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) has just dropped, much to the delight of fans.

The new picture shows the fearsome warrior prepped and ready for battle as he stands in the snow, his sword in hand.

Season 2 of The Witcher will not drop until December 17. So, for the time being, it is never-before-seen images like this one that is all fans have to look forward to in the months leading up to the premiere on Netflix.

Geralt takes a potion

In the new image, that was released exclusively by Empire (and can be viewed in its entirety here), Geralt is shown with the tell-tale signs that he has just consumed a potion and is ready for battle.

His eyes are dark and surrounded by red veins as he looks down toward the ground. His white hair billows around him, stirred up by an apparent breeze or, perhaps, the witcher is about to spin and strike.

In his hands, he wields his sword, holding on tight as though ready to defend himself against a terrible beast.

It is unclear at what Geralt may be directing his attention and power but CBR suggests the approaching foe could be a bruxa, thanks to some clues in a previous Season 2 trailer for The Witcher.

For those who have not read the books or played the games, a bruxa is a type of powerful vampire that likes to take on a humanoid form — quite often that of a seductive young woman.

These creatures can attack using their sharp claws but also have the advantage of a scream so piercing that they can throw their opponent backward. And, being a vampire, they also have an unnatural desire for blood.

Designed by the brilliant brains of Andrzej Sapkowski, Andrew Laws, and Dadi Einarsson, and brought to life by the incomparable @kristoferhivju, Nivellen is my favorite creature we've ever gotten to portray. pic.twitter.com/OvtbJQEsVf — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 27, 2021

Image gives Season 2 clues

CBR also suggests that this image could be closely tied to a short story featured in The Witcher books, penned by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Titled “A Grain of Truth,” this is also the title of Episode 1 of the second season.

In this story, Geralt visits Nivellen (portrayed by Kristofer Hivju in the TV series), who is a cursed beast and lives alone in a secluded manor situated deep in a forest in the Northern Kingdoms. Accompanying him is a bruxa named Vereena.

If this is all correct, viewers might be able to check out Geralt in all his beastly witcher glory as he attacks the bruxa right from the start of Season 2 of The Witcher. However, considering that a witcher’s job is to fight monsters, this image might also be from any point in Season 2 and fans will have to tune in when the season drops in order to find out more.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.