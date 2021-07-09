The Witcher Season 2 episode titles revealed

Anya Chalotra stars as Yennefer, as seen behind the scenes in Season 1 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Katalin Vermes

There has been a flurry of news relating to Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher thanks to the virtual WitcherCon event. For those who like to know episode titles ahead of time, those have also been revealed.

Just like Season 1, Season 2 of The Witcher will feature eight episodes. As previously reported, these episodes will drop to Netflix on December 17.

But, in the 161 days until then, viewers can mull over the episode titles to see what they can glean.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Season 2 episode titles for The Witcher

Shared via Netflix’s official Geeked Week Twitter account, the new titles give fans yet another sneak peek into what can be expected moving forward into Season 2 of The Witcher.

All the episode titles are listed below.

“Episode 1 – A Grain of Truth

Episode 2 – Kaer Morhen

Episode 3 – What Is Lost

Episode 4 – Redanian Intelligence

Episode 5 – Turn Your Back

Episode 6 – Dear Friend

Episode 7 – Voleth Meir

Episode 8 – [REDACTED]”

As can been seen, the Season 2 finale episode title has been redacted. This is likely because it might be a major spoiler should it be listed.

THE WITCHER SEASON 2 EPISODE TITLES:



Episode 1 – A Grain of Truth

Episode 2 – Kaer Morhen

Episode 3 – What Is Lost

Episode 4 – Redanian Intelligence

Episode 5 – Turn Your Back

Episode 6 – Dear Friend

Episode 7 – Voleth Meir

Episode 8 – [REDACTED] — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 9, 2021

Season 2 predictions based on the episode titles

With the virtual WitcherCon event hosted on Netflix’s official YouTube channel, viewers have gotten plenty of other details today regarding what will happen in Season 2 of The Witcher.

Already, it is known that Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) will be taking Ciri (Freya Allan) to Kaer Morhen.

Geralt acquired Ciri in Season 1 thanks to the Law of Surprise and is now responsible for her safety. Considering Cintra is no longer a viable option, he is taking her to the stronghold where he trained to be a witcher.

As you can see above, Episode 2 is title Kaer Morhen and, potentially, this is when Geralt and Ciri will arrive there and she will meet the fellow witchers, including Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia).

Episode 4 (titled “Redanian Intelligence”) is not in reference to the dedicated fansite for The Witcher. Instead, it is in reference to the Redanian Secret Service. Potentially, this episode will focus on this group and their search for Ciri.

A big day for the Continent! ♥️⚔️🐺 pic.twitter.com/pl782h45q2 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) March 22, 2021

Previously, it had been revealed that a character called Dijkstra will be portrayed by Outlander’s Graham McTavish. Dijkstra is known to be involved with Redanian Intelligence so it comes as no surprise to see the service featuring him.

As pointed out by International Business Times, Voleth Meir is also a character that is featured in The Witcher universe. Also known by the name Ithlinne, this character is a legendary elven healer as well as an oracle and astrologist.

As of yet, it is unclear how this character will tie into the storyline for Season 2 of The Witcher, so viewers will likely just have to wait until it drops in December in order to find out more.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.