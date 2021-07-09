The Witcher Season 2: New trailer featuring Geralt and Ciri at Kaer Morhen drops

Freya Allan stars as Ciri, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix has recently released some teaser clips for the upcoming Season 2 of The Witcher, which will drop to the streaming service on December 17. Now, thanks to the virtual WitcherCon event, a new — and longer — trailer has finally been shared.

The latest clip was featured at the end of a panel featuring Henry Cavill, who plays one of the main characters, Geralt of Rivia.

Already, viewers have gotten to see a Ciri-centric teaser as well as one that focused solely on Geralt. Now, fans can check out the characters as they discuss Ciri’s fate as well as their arrival at Kaer Morhen.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Season 2 trailer for The Witcher drops

The trailer opens with Ciri (Freya Allan) questioning Geralt about her being his destiny.

In Season 1 of The Witcher, it was revealed that Geralt became responsible for Ciri thanks to the Law of Surprise. While Ciri may have not known it at the time, she will certainly be wanting to know more in Season 2, it seems.

Geralt also states that Ciri, also known as Cirilla, is actually much more than merely his destiny. He then notes that Cintra isn’t safe for her anymore and takes her to Kaer Morhen instead.

A previous teaser for this location has also been shared by Netflix and viewers who haven’t read the books or played the games now know that Kaer Morhen is where witchers are trained. So, to take Ciri there definitely seems like a good idea regarding her protection.

It is also known that Ciri has some sort of untapped power so, once again, Kaer Morhen is the perfect place for her not only to be protected but to learn how to defend herself and control that power.

Those hoping to get their first glimpse of Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), in this trailer will, unfortunately, be disappointed as this particular witcher doesn’t show his face. However, some other new witchers are revealed in the clip.

What you've all been waiting for, Witcher family. Here's the first teaser trailer for Season 2, premiering December 17 on @netflix. #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/TT4yYttA5F — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

A new image of Ciri and Geralt is also revealed

Before the new trailer for Season 2 of The Witcher was dropped, a new image was also uncovered.

Featuring Ciri and Geralt on the back of Roach, the pair are looking at Kaer Morhen as snow falls around them.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Ciri, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

This image joins several other new images and key artwork released during WitcherCon. Previously, an image of Jaskier (Joey Batey) as well as another of Ciri, this time alongside newcomer Lambert (Paul Bullion), were revealed during another panel.

Key artwork for Season 2 of The Witcher as well as the 2D anime movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, also dropped.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17, 2021.