The Witcher fans get their first look inside Kaer Morhen with latest Netflix teaser

The Great Hall, as featured in Season 2 of The Witcher Pic credit: Netflix

News is coming hard and fast out of the virtual WitcherCon event which aired for free via Netflix’s official YouTube channel. The most recent is a teaser that gives viewers a sneak peek into a new location to feature in Season 2 of The Witcher which will drop on December 17.

Kaer Morhen is an important location in the world of The Witcher. Used as the training ground for witchers, it is a place that many fans of the books and video games have been eager to see replicated in the TV adaptation of the franchise.

Kaer Morhen will feature in Season 2 of The Witcher

Season 2 of The Witcher will see Ciri (Freya Allan) taken by Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) to Kaer Morhen. Already, Ciri has shown that she has some sort of powerful magical ability and by taking her to Kaer Morhen, she should be able to hone that skill as well as get some valuable combat training.

Geralt’s mentor and fellow witcher, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), will be there as will a character called Lambert (Paul Bullion).

Already, Netflix has announced that The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will drop to Netflix on August 23 and this 2D anime movie will further explore Vesemir’s life ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

Kaer Morhen teaser gives first look at new location

Shared on Netflix’s YouTube channel, the following details were also included.

“Throughout its many portrayals in the games and on-screen, Kaer Morhen has long been the sanctuary of Geralt and his witcher brothers; but what’s the history behind this ancient castle and its place in witcher mythology? See how Kaer Morhen was brought to life for The Witcher Season 2, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf anime film, and the video games.”

However, the clip gives viewers even more details.

Kaer Morhen, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Opening with some intriguing details of the vast keep, it is also revealed that Kaer Morhen is the place that witchers like to return to every winter for rest and restoration. It has also been around for more than 1,000 years and has been involved in its fair share of conflict.

As explained in the teaser, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will detail Kaer Morhen’s “pivotal sacking.” Then, in Season 2 of The Witcher, viewers will get to see how dilapidated the location has become.

The clip pays close attention to the Great Hall in Kaer Morhen, which has been recreated in great detail for Netflix’s TV show. This includes the giant Medallion Tree, which features the medallions of all the witchers who have fallen.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.