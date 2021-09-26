The Witcher: Here are all the new trailers released for Season 2 during TUDUM

Freya Allan stars as Ciri, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/ Jay Maidment

Netflix’s recent TUDUM event has given fans of The Witcher a slew of new information.

TUDUM, named for the iconic noise made at the beginning of each new program viewed on the platform, was a virtual event that aired this weekend and detailed new information for many of the streaming giant’s top performers. So, it comes as no surprise that there is plenty of new content for Season 2 of The Witcher ahead of its premiere on December 17.

Let’s have a look at everything you might have missed so far.

All the new trailers and teasers for The Witcher

The first trailer gives viewers the first look at the character of Nivellen, who is portrayed by Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju.

In the clip, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Nivellen discuss how witchers are made and how this might affect Ciri (Freya Allan).

Next up is a trailer that features Geralt, Ciri — and a bruxa.

In this clip, Ciri gets to see Geralt’s transformation after taking a potion to help him fight the dangerous beast.

Geralt is then seen tracking the bruxa as Ciri readies to leave on horseback. However, the clip ends before viewers get a chance to see the beast up close.

Finally, a third trailer dropped. This one is longer than the first two and details more of what viewers can expect to see in Season 2 of The Witcher, and reminds fans of what occurred in Season 1.

New details released for The Witcher: Blood Origin

Along with all the teasers for Season 2 of The Witcher, Netflix also released further information about the prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

This series will be set many years before the events that unfolded in Season 1 of The Witcher and will delve into the Conjunction of the Spheres, an event that led to the creation of the very first witcher.

The synopsis for The Witcher: Blood Origin is below.

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.”

Explore the Continent as you've never seen it before. Welcome to the world of our prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, guided by showrunner @declandebarra. pic.twitter.com/PbaWk3lLyq — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

Additional information shared during TUDUM

Finally, Netflix also released the very first images of Vesemir (Kim Bodnia). This character is a witcher that mentored Geralt while he was receiving his witcher training at Kaer Morhen.

The character appears in Season 2 of The Witcher after his origin story was detailed in the recent anime movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Kim Bodnia stars as Vesemir in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

In addition to that, Netflix also confirmed that The Witcher has been renewed for a third season. This will now lay to rest those rumors that the network might not renew the popular epic fantasy series.

Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.