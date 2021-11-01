The Witcher: Netflix has just released a monstrously great trailer for Season 2

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

While the Season 2 premiere of The Witcher is still more than a month away, Netflix has just dropped a new lengthy trailer in order to satisfy fans.

The clip gives viewers further clues about the upcoming storylines as well as some great fighting scenes — and plenty of monsters.

So, it looks like there will be something for everyone when the TV series returns in December.

The Witcher Season 2 storylines

Already, it is known that Season 2 of The Witcher will focus on Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) new protective relationship with Ciri (Freya Allan). Season 1 included these characters but showed the lead-up to their meeting for the first time.

Ciri is a powerful princess, and her story will be explored further as she heads to Kaer Morhen with Geralt and trains as a witcher.

However, the new trailer expands on this storyline as well as the reasons that Ciri had to flee her homeland.

“Something has changed Geralt,” newcomer Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju) says.

“The world’s acting strange these days. The North and South at war.”

Geralt replies by saying that he has “lived through three supposed ‘end of days” and declares that it is all hogwash, obviously not fussed by the warning signs already there that bad things are developing as the humans fight each other.

However, for Ciri, this fight is personal and gives further reasoning for her winding up at Kaer Morhen and under the guidance of Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia).

There are also plenty of hints regarding what happened to Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) after the Battle of Sodden.

Promotional still for Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Premiere Pro

New Season 2 trailer shows off monsters and Geralt fighting

Along with this, there is also a surprising number of monsters — besides Geralt and Nivellen — featured in the latest trailer for The Witcher.

“Noone of us will have any peace until there are no monsters left in the world,” Geralt teases before raising his sword.

He then bends down as a flying beast attacks. His eyes are dark, evidence that he has taken a special potion in order to help him defeat the monster.

Further on in the clip, more monsters are shown as well as some pretty epic battle scenes — even if they are only seconds long.

For those who loved the intense battle scenes in Season 1 of The Witcher, this trailer certainly proves that things look set to only get better in the sword fighting arena when the epic fantasy series returns.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.