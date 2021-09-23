The Witcher: Season 2 will bring Daddy Geralt to the fore

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) may have to curb some of his more famous expletives when Season 2 of The Witcher returns to Netflix on December 17.

Season 1 of the hit epic fantasy series saw Geralt finally meet up with Ciri (Freya Allan), a child whom he had obtained thanks to the Law of Surprise.

Now, as the pair head to Kaer Morhen, Geralt will take on a much more paternal role.

Ciri will bring out Geralt’s paternal side

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Henry Cavill gave viewers further details of what Geralt will be going through in Season 2 of The Witcher.

While Geralt has often been seen as having a gruff exterior and not one for showing much emotion beyond the frequent use of the terms “Hmmm” and “F**k,” Cavill says his character will mellow with Ciri around.

“With Ciri, she’s definitely bringing out the paternal side of Geralt. While he hasn’t necessarily been someone who craved children, he does take quite naturally to being a protector,” Cavill explained.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Geralt has White Knight Syndrome

Geralt will have to protect Ciri in Season 2 of The Witcher as others are still on the hunt to track her down, and this may actually be to Geralt’s detriment.

“He’s got this deep down White Knight Syndrome, even though every time he acts upon it, it gets him into some serious trouble — and puts him and everyone else in a worse position than initially intended,” Cavill continued.

This statement hints at plenty of drama to come as Geralt takes Ciri to Kaer Morhen, where he once trained to be a witcher. With the introduction of this location, Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), will also be introduced.

Freya Allan stars as Ciri in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

Geralt is taking Ciri there so that she, too, can train as he did, which would offer her a further layer of protection from those who want her for nefarious reasons.

Daddy Geralt will still show his gruffer side

While Geralt is expected to develop a softer side with Ciri around, fans of the coarser version of the witcher need not fear. According to Cavill, he will still be around in Season 2.

“I really wanted to avoid him being too one tunnel,” Cavill said about Geralt.

“Even though he may be dark and mysterious at times, I wanted him to come across as this incredible character that [author Andrzej Sapkowski] wrote. Those are things that I really pushed for and tried very hard to get into the show.”

Cavill also added that he wanted to “bring [out] more of that intellectual, philosophical, wise Geralt” when The Witcher returned later in the year.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.