The Witcher: Blood Origin: Filming has wrapped according to showrunner

It seems like production only began a short time ago for Netflix’s upcoming spinoff series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. Now, according to the series creator, filming has officially wrapped.

Back in July of this year, Blood Origin showrunner, Declan de Barra announced via his Twitter account that filming had only just started for the first installment in the prequel series.

At the time, de Barra shared extra details about how this had been a labor of love and that the original concept had come to him via a dream. After two years of planning from that point, he finally saw production begin.

Filming has wrapped on The Witcher: Blood Origin

Now, de Barra has taken to Twitter once more in order to announce that filming has wrapped on Blood Origin.

Adding a couple of images, the showrunner shared shots of the very first slate to the last.

In the comments section, he then declared that he would be throwing his phone out the window “to sleep for a week,” when one commenter suggested he deserved some well-earned rest.

Fans of The Witcher were notably excited for the news and immediately started asking when a trailer would drop.

As yet, a release date has not yet been confirmed for Blood Origin. However, now that filming has concluded, it seems likely that news on a premiere date could be forthcoming now that they have footage to add to a trailer. This would give viewers their very first look at the spinoff series.

What is The Witcher: Blood Origin about?

According to the Netflix synopsis for Blood Origin, this new series will predate what is currently being featured in Seasons 1 and 2 of The Witcher.

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.”

Blood Origin will be a limited series running for six episodes, according to Comic Book.

Already confirmed to star in the new series is Sophia Brown as Éile, Michelle Yeoh as Scían, Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Lenny Henry as Balor, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death,” Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Zach Wyatt as Syndril, and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut.

As yet, no official premiere date has been set by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin.