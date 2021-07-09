The Witcher: Blood Origin: Sophia Brown to replace Jodie Turner-Smith as the warrior Éile

Sophia Brown is set to star in Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin, as seen above in Giri/Haji. Pic credit: Sister Pictures/BBC Two

Actor Sophia Brown has been cast as the elite warrior Éile in Netflix’s upcoming series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Set some 1,200 years before the events that unfolded in Season 1 of The Witcher, Blood Origin looks set to delve into the origins of the first witcher as well as a major event called the “Conjunction of the Spheres.”

Originally, Jodie Turner-Smith was cast in this role. However, thanks to delays caused by the current global coronavirus pandemic, she had to bow out because of her conflicting schedule.

Yesterday, with the announcement that Michelle Yeoh had been cast as a sword-elf called Scian, fans were still speculating over who would replace Turner-Smith.

Yeoh’s character is described as “the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves, she is an artist with the blade, on a deadly quest that will change the fate of the Continent.”

Sophia Brown to play Éile, a warrior with the voice of a goddess

The Witcher’s official Twitter account tweeted the news yesterday that the show had cast Sophia Brown in the role of Éile.

They described Éile as: “An elite warrior with the voice of a goddess, her career as a nomadic musician gets cut short due to a grand reckoning on the Continent.”

Sophia will be joining Laurence O’Fuarain in The Witcher: Blood Origin. He will play a character called Fjall, a character who is “born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King.”

Jon Prophet is also listed on Blood Origin’s IMDb page as playing a character called The Severed, although this has not yet been officially confirmed by Netflix.

Similarly, Pierce Brosnan has also been rumored as joining the cast in a major role, but this is also unsubstantiated so far.

Here’s where you know Sophia Brown from

Brown’s first official role was that of Leyla Farnworth in the British TV series, Casualty.

Over the years, she has starred in many more TV shows, including a small part in EastEnders in 2016. She quickly followed that up with larger roles in Guerrilla, Marcella, Clique, and the recent BBC Two/Netflix series, Giri/Haji.

She was also cast as Karen Merville in the TV mini-series, The Capture.

Brown has also starred in several shorts as well as featuring in the 2017 movie Beauty and the Beast, alongside Harry Potter actor Emma Watson.

As yet, no official premiere date has been set by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin.