The Witcher: Blood Origin rumor: Pierce Brosnan to join cast in a major role

Pierce Brosnan may have been offered a role in the upcoming Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

While Netflix announced the new upcoming series The Witcher: Blood Origin a while back, very little extra information has filtered through since then.

Now, a rumor has started circulating that actor Pierce Brosnan will join the cast. This would be the first cast update since it was reported that Jodie Turner-Smith had to drop out of a major role due to a conflict of filming dates.

Pierce Bronson could star in a major role

With filming on The Witcher: Blood Origin is suspected to start in July, it comes as no surprise that further news regarding characters in the series set some 1200 years before Netflix’s current The Witcher series is starting to filter out.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

According to We Got This Covered, a source revealed to Giant Freakin Robot that Brosnan had been offered a role in Blood Origin. They also stated that it would be for a major character.

As yet, it is unclear just how accurate this information is but, already, there is speculation about which character Brosnan will play.

The synopsis for Blood Origin is as follows and gives very little clue regarding any particular characters involved.

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.”

While the synopsis doesn’t offer any character names, fans of the book series on which The Witcher is based likely know of some characters involved in this storyline.

However, until an official announcement is made by Netflix regarding the casting of Brosnan, it is all pure speculation at the moment.

Here’s who else will appear in The Witcher: Blood: Origin

There have been some more concrete announcements regarding The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Vikings actor, Laurence O’Fuarain, has already been cast as Fjall. This character was “born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King,” but he carries a mental scar thanks to the death of someone dear to him who died protecting Fjall.

As previously mentioned, Jodie Turner-Smith was also originally cast as a lead character called Éile.

“Éile has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.”

Since Turner-Smith dropped out, no replacement has been officially made by Netflix regarding the recasting.

There has also been some other unsubstantiated casting news. Transcripts of a leaked audition tape gave plenty of clues regarding other characters that might be attached to the upcoming series.

However, once again, fans will likely have to wait for an official statement from Netflix regarding any further news on Blood Origin.

As yet, no official premiere date has been set by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin.