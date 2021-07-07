Michelle Yeoh joins The Witcher: Blood Origin cast as a sword-elf named Scian

Michelle Yeoh is set to star as Scian in the upcoming Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Michelle Yeoh is officially joining the cast line-up for Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin. According to the statement released on the network’s official Twitter account for The Witcher, Yeoh will play a character called Scian.

This announcement joins the earlier news that Laurence O’Fuarain is set to star in the prequel series.

Originally, Jodie Turner-Smith was expected to play a major role in the new series but has had to drop out due to a conflict of schedules. She was to play a warrior called Éile, but there has been no news yet regarding her recasting.

In addition to this, there was a rumor circulating that actor Pierce Brosnan was also joining the cast but this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Michelle Yeoh will play the sword-elf called Scian

According to the tweet released by Netflix, Yeoh will play a character called Scian, who is a sword-elf.

“The very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves, she is an artist with the blade, on a deadly quest that will change the fate of the Continent,” the caption read.

Those who have read the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski know a little about the history of The Witcher and can probably guess what the change of fate might be.

As Deadline points out, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the story that occurred some 1,000 years prior to the events currently unfolding in the original Netflix series.

The “Conjunction of the Spheres” was an event that occurred then and led to the creation of the first witcher as well as when the worlds of humans, monsters, and elves all joined to create the world that The Witcher fans now know and love.

Potentially, Scian’s “deadly quest” will lead to the unfolding of events that results in the Conjunction of the Spheres.

Michelle Yeoh’s previous acting roles

For those that recognize Yeoh but can’t work out from where, the actor has an extensive resume, according to IMDb.

Most notably, she starred as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the TV series Star Trek: Discovery and as Lotus in Marco Polo.

She also starred in the movies Crazy Rich Asians, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, among others.

Yeoh has also featured as a voice actor in a variety of movies and video games which include Kung Fu Panda 2, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, and the upcoming Tiger’s Apprentice.

The actor is also involved in plenty of upcoming stuff including various Avatar productions.

As yet, no official premiere date has been set by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin.