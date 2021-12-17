Here’s what you need to know heading into Season 2 of The Witcher

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

It’s been two years since the first season of The Witcher dropped to Netflix. So, it comes as no surprise that some might be a little hazy on the details — unless, of course, you’ve been lucky enough to have the time to binge it all over again.

If you haven’t, though, have no fear, because this is everything you need to know heading into Season 2.

The storyline picks up from Season 1

Season 1 of The Witcher covered different storylines that occurred in different timeframes. However, this was not made apparent to the viewers for several episodes.

This does not happen this time around in Season 2. Instead, the storyline picks up immediately after the devastating Battle of Sodden. This battle occurred because of the increased presence of the Nilfgaardian Army, according to Polygon.

After Nilfgaard sacked Cintra and caused the death of not only many civilians but Ciri’s (Freya Allan) remaining family, there was growing concern to contain the large army.

This lead to the battle at Sodden Hill where many were killed and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) had to use her chaos magic in order to gain victory.

Anya Chalotra stars as Yennefer of Vengerberg in Season 2 of The Witcher.

It was unclear what toll this will have on Yennefer but, already, it has been revealed that Geralt will come under the assumption in Season 2 that she is dead.

Along with this, the life of Triss Merigold (AnnaShaffer) also hung in the balance when Season 1 of The Witcher concluded.

Ciri and Geralt are finally united

The Witcher took an entire season to bring Ciri and Geralt together. While Geralt was not inclined to raise kids, he ended up being responsible for Ciri after he invoked the Law of Surprise when Ciri’s father, Duny, had nothing to offer after Geralt saves his life.

Freya Allan as Ciri and Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher.

The Law of Surprise is a form of gift-giving that sees a person who does not have the funds to pay for a service but to still pay off their debt. When invoked, something that is owned by a person but not yet known to them is then what becomes the tradeable good.

In Duny’s case, he was not aware that Princess Pavetta was pregnant with their child. That child was Ciri, so when Cintra was attacked, she was told to find Geralt as he was sworn to protect her.

It only took all of Season 1 for the pair to finally meet up.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Season 2 of The Witcher will see Geralt and Ciri heading to Kaer Morhen where the other witchers like to winter. It is here that a variety of new characters will be introduced.

Kim Bodnia as Vesemir and Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher.

New characters introduced

Already, there has been plenty of news regarding new cast members in Season 2 of The Witcher. Most notably, viewers will get the chance to meet Geralt’s beloved mentor, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia).

Several new witchers will also be introduced. Included is Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz (Eskel), and Yasen Atour as Coen.

Game of Thrones fans will be able to check out Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane, in The Witcher. He will play a character called Nivellen who appears in Episode 1 of the new season.

Graham McTavish (Outlander) will also join the cast as a character called Dijkstra. He is head of Redanian Intelligence.

Graham McTavish stars as Dijkstra in Season 2 of The Witcher.

Other new cast members include Mecia Simson as Francesca, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Simon Callow as Codringher, Lisa Carr as Fenn, Agnes Born as Vereena, Chris Fulton as Rience, and Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke.

And, for those who are wondering about Jaskier (Joey Batey), he will belt out another banger this season. However, it will be a moodier piece and not at all the boppy earworm that was “Toss a Coin to your Witcher.”

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.