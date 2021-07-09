The Witcher: Finally, a new Yennefer trailer drops for Season 2

Anya Chalotra stars as Yennefer of Vengerberg, as seen in Season 1 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Katalin Vermes

Ever since two new teasers for Season 2 of The Witcher dropped, fans have been begging for a third that features Yennefer of Vengerborg (Anya Chalotra).

Now, the goods have finally been delivered with the short clip being shared via Netflix’s official Twitter account for The Witcher.

Fans last saw Yennefer at the deadly Battle of Sodden Hill. As far as Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) was aware, he suspected that Yennefer had perished here. However, viewers knew differently and have been awaiting her return ever since.

WitcherCon reveals plenty of details about Seaosn 2 of The Witcher

The virtual WitcherCon event has given fans of the franchise, be it the TV show, books, or video games, a glut of new information.

Included was the Season 2 release date of December 17, a sneak peek into Kaer Morhen, an extended trailer featuring Geralt and Ciri and plenty of new images and key artwork.

Also revealed was further information regarding the 2D anime movie called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which will delve into Vesemir’s story.

However, the elusive clip of Yennefer still hadn’t been revealed until Netflix finally dropped the goods via their Twitter account at the end of the event.

New teaser featuring Yennefer gives fans a sneak peek into Season 2

The 12-second teaser opens with Yennefer unconscious beneath a tree. She has sustained plenty of injuries, and flashes of her involvement in events from Season 1 of The Witcher are shown across the screen in quick succession.

Fellow sorceress, Tissaia (MyAnna Buring) is also featured as she frantically calls out Yennefer’s name.

By the end of the clip, Yennefer opens her eyes in an apparent response to Tissaia’s call.

What will destiny bring Yennefer in Season 2? #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/iKY6OLlZ7Q — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

As of yet, it is unclear how Yennefer’s storyline will continue in Season 2 of The Witcher. However, considering the series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrish has already stated that the next installment will feature a more interconnected storyline that runs on the same timeline, it can be expected that Yennefer might show up at Kaer Morhen at some point.

In the Season 1 finale, Geralt and Ciri finally met up, and now, as we head into Season 2 of The Witcher, Geralt will take Ciri to Kaer Morhen not only for her protection but so that she can get some vital training as well.

Potentially, Yennefer could turn up here while Ciri is training, which would mean that the three are finally brought together.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Ciri, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.