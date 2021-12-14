The Witcher: New trailer shows Ciri won’t give up when it comes to witcher training

Freya Allan stars as Ciri in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

As the air date for Season 2 of The Witcher comes tantalizingly close, Netflix has rewarded fans with a new clip involving Ciri (Freya Allan).

After finally meeting up with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) in the Season 1 finale, she is now headed to Kaer Morhen. This location is where the witchers train and the latest clip shows Ciri set for some rigorous — and dangerous — training as well.

New Season 2 teaser revealed

Ciri might finally be under the protection of Geralt, but that doesn’t mean it is any less dangerous for her knowing that Geralt will take her to Kaer Morhen in Season 2 of The Witcher, and it is here that she will gain some battle training.

But even though Ciri is a princess, it doesn’t mean the witchers will go easy on her, as this new clip attests.

It opens with Ciri perched high up on a platform as four logs swing back and forth in front of her.

She watches carefully before stepping out in front of the huge pillars. However, she has not studied the timing of the pendulum carefully enough and is quickly knocked to the ground.

She is not dejected, though. Picking herself up, she repeats the task several times — all resulting in her laying flat on her back in the snow.

Two witchers watch on.

“That all you got, girl?” one says.

“Come on, Ciri, let’s go back,” the other witcher says.

Ciri will not give in so easily and returns to the log pendulum for one last try. This time, she studies them closely and makes her way successfully across the entire platform.

As for what comes next after this remains to be seen but it is unlikely that it is the end of her dangerous training.

Looks like you have chosen… wisely. Enjoy the first of many #Witchmas treats! pic.twitter.com/EO5qinveQX — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 12, 2021

The series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, also commented on the clip and how much work went into creating the pendulum scene.

“Special shout out to @dadieinars and the incredible VFX team who pulled this off: 123 VFX shots in this sequence alone, which was shot in the dead of summer on our backlot in London!” Hissrich posted from her official Twitter account.

Pic credit: @LHissrich/Twitter

Ciri must be protected from dark forces

In Season 1 of The Witcher, Geralt originally learned of Ciri thanks to the Law of Surprise. Now, in Season 2, he must protect her from the dark forces that aim to control her.

According to GameSpot, once Ciri is safely tucked away at Kaer Morhen, her anger towards those who have taken everything from her starts to simmer.

Previously, viewers have seen just what happens when Ciri gets overwhelmed or feels like she — or her loved ones — are in danger. So, her training at Kaer Morhen might help her channel this seething rage.

However, fans will just have to wait until Season 2 drops in order to find out more about Ciri’s upcoming storyline.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.