The Witcher Season 2: Who is Vesemir?

Kim Bodnia stars as Vesemir in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

As the Season 2 premiere of The Witcher approaches, many have heard about a new character called Vesemir.

Vesemir will be introduced when Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) takes Ciri (Freya Allan) to Kaer Morhen, the place where he trained as a witcher.

Very little has been introduced regarding this character for Season 2 and only recently the first few images were shared. However, Netflix did release a 2D anime movie titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which delved into Vesemir’s early life.

So, who is this character, and why is he significant?

Vesemir is a witcher

Portrayed by Danish actor Kim Bodnia, Vesemir is a very important person in Geralt’s life.

He is a witcher and is much older than Geralt. In fact, according to the book series on which Netflix’s The Witcher is based, Vesemir is the oldest witcher currently at Kaer Morhen.

The witchers come from various schools and Vesemir and Geralt both belong to the School of the Wolf. However, there are other witchers out there that belong to different ones.

In an assault on Kaer Morhen, which was detailed in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, he was one of only a few witchers who survived, and the art of how to create witchers was lost as none remaining had acquired that knowledge.

Vesemir then continued to train younger witchers.

Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, and Freya Allan as Ciri in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: @witchernetflix/Twitter

Vesemir is Geralt’s mentor

As pointed out by Comic Book, Vesemir is also Geralt’s mentor. Before the destruction that occurred at Kaer Morhen, Vesemir took on Geralt as a young trainee.

As seen in The Witcher: The Nightmare of Wolf, Geralt was another of the witchers that survived the attack on Kaer Morhen, so the pair share a long history together and continued to train under Vesemir.

With Geralt heading to Kaer Morhen in Season 2 of The Witcher, it means that viewers will get to see plenty of interaction between the pair.

Ciri will also be there to get some weapons training, so she is likely going to get the chance to learn under Vesemir as well.

Here’s where you know Kim Bodnia from

For those who think they may have seen the actor who portrays Vesemir before, it is likely you may recognize him from a couple of pretty major roles. However, he has had a long and illustrious career up to this point.

Most notably in Scandinavia, Bodnia is known for his role as Martin in the classic Scandi noir TV series, The Bridge. He played a detective in this series for two seasons.

As for English-speaking roles, he also starred as Konstantin in Killing Eve.

However, on IMDb, he is credited with 73 acting roles that span both Scandinavian and English-speaking roles.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.