The Witcher Season 2: What is the Conjunction of the Spheres?

Promotional image for Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

So, you’ve sat down to binge on Season 2 of The Witcher but an event keeps popping up on everyone’s lips: the Conjunction of the Spheres. Perhaps it has intrigued you so much that you’ve hit pause on the show and done a quick Google search and wound up here.

What is this event?

Well, glad you asked. Here’s everything you need to know before returning to Season 2 of The Witcher.

What is the Conjunction of the Spheres?

The book series written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski gives some details.

The Conjuncture of the Spheres, also known simply as the Conjuncture, occurred 1,500 years prior to the events that unfolded in the books. It was a cataclysmic event that changed everything for the Continent.

Back then, elves lived and it was their doing that lead to this event.

Afterward, a rift occurred, allowing many creatures to suddenly exist on the Continent, among them the first humans. of course, along with them, were many monsters and other terrible creatures.

Because of this, the elves and other magical creatures worked together and created the first witcher, who would be responsible for killing all the fearsome beasts that now roamed the world.

As TV Guide points out, once the world had mostly come under control again, the witchers then became the hated beasts and were openly mocked by humans, as viewers see now in the TV show.

In Season 2 of The Witcher, Geralt and Istredd (Royce Pierreson) will eventually discuss this event, so hold out until Episode 5 in order to find out more about why it’s relevant and how it relates to Ciri (Freya Allan).

Promo image for The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin will cover the Conjunction of the Spheres

The Conjunction of the Spheres will also feature in Netflix’s spinoff limited series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

This six-part series will delve directly into the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres and the invention of the first witcher. Although, the synopsis lists this event as occurring some 1,200 years prior to what is now happening in the TV show, not the 1,500 stated in the books.

Netflix also announced recently that they will air a special titled The Witcher Unlocked. This will air on December 20th at 11 a.m. ET on Netflix Geeked’s Facebook page and The Witcher’s YouTube Channel.

Among other things, the Conjuncture of the Spheres will likely be discussed by the show’s creator Lauren S. Hissrich. Here. she will break down “all the biggest plot twists and turns in Season 2 in full spoiler-filled detail” as well as tease “how those reveals set up The Witcher Season 3 and The Witcher: Blood Origin.”

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.