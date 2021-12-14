The Witcher Season 3: Freya Allan teases fans with the knowledge that she has already seen the scripts

Freya Allan stars as Ciri in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

Even though Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher hasn’t even dropped yet, teasers regarding Season 3 are already starting to leak out.

According to Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, scripts already exist, and she may have already seen some of them.

Season 3 of The Witcher is already confirmed

Initially, The Witcher showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, was cautious about any news regarding Season 3.

However, once it was officially confirmed by Netflix, she has dropped a few hints regarding the third installment in the epic fantasy series.

Most recently, she posted to her official Twitter account that she appeared close to finishing the scripts for Season 3.

“I will start celebrating all of the incredible @witchernetflix reviews… as soon as I finish polishing S3 scripts,” Hissrich wrote.

Now, Freya Allan has also revealed during a recent interview with Radio Times that she has seen at least some of the scripts for Season 3 of The Witcher.

“I might have actually seen some scripts, you know?” Allan revealed. “Just putting it out there.”

However, she is not about to drop any clues just yet.

“It’s very exciting. I think it’s going to be a great season,” Allan added.

When prompted regarding her character’s future, she stayed well within genetic boundaries and spoke more about Season 2 of The Witcher and of how Ciri is determined to develop her “insane fighter” abilities.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Joey Batye as Jaskier, as seen in Episode 6 of The Witcher Season 1. Pic credit: Netflix/Katalin Vermes

Not all cast members have seen the scripts

While Freya Allan may have been blessed enough to lay eyes on the Season 3 scripts, others have not been so lucky.

Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier in The Witcher, laments not having seen them yet.

“I have not seen the scripts, and lord knows when we’re going to be filming,” Batey said. “Because, as you can probably tell over the last couple of days alone, the world is changing pretty quickly. We’re hopefully shooting in the new year. And, yeah, I’ve not seen any of the scripts yet.”

Batey did note that while he hadn’t seen the scripts yet, there was plenty of input between the showrunner and the cast, crew, and other creatives, regarding the upcoming storylines for The Witcher.

He also spoke of how Hissrich is “egoless” when it comes to collaboration with everyone else.

“She’s so open to collaboration that it means that we’re able to come with ideas and offerings, and that’s one of the most enjoyable parts of working with her. She is egoless, and is so able to go, ‘That’s a really good idea,’ or ‘That’s a terrible idea, Joey.’ And there aren’t any wrong answers.”

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.