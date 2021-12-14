The Witcher’s cast is certainly ready for seven seasons

Promotional image for Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Season 2 of The Witcher is getting set to drop to Netflix on December 17. However, that hasn’t stopped everyone from looking forward to a potentially far-reaching seven seasons.

Already, the epic fantasy series has been renewed by Netflix for a third season, but as the show is based on a series of books by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the potential is already there for many more seasons ahead.

The Witcher is based on a series of books

Season 1 of The Witcher focused on a series of short stories contained within two of Sapkowski’s books, The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny.

Season 2 will then head into the first book proper in the series, Blood of Elves.

This means that at least another five seasons of The Witcher could head our way and there are rumors that it could even run to a total of seven seasons, according to an interview Henry Cavill did early in November with The Hollywood Reporter.

And, with the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, aiming for the show to follow closely to the books, this certainly looks like it could be a reality — so long as Netflix continues to renew the series.

Now, Hissrich and some cast members have spoken out about the possibility of seven seasons of The Witcher.

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

The cast of The Witcher are all for seven seasons

In a recent interview with IGN, Lauren S. Hissrich, Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Ciri), and Joey Batey (Jaskier) spoke out about the future of The Witcher and, in particular, the seven-year plan.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“It would be a straight translation of the books,” Hissrich said. “I think there’s just so much material that I don’t feel the need to start inventing my own to keep it going.”

Henry Cavill would also like to see all of the books get their chance to shine in the Netflix series.

The books are so nuanced, and there is so much complexity to the characters in there that it is ultimately that,” Cavill stated before adding that he would like to see some of the video game lore included at some point.

Anya Chalotra stars as Yennefer of Vengerberg in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

Anya Chalotra is also eagerly anticipating the upcoming storylines from the books for her character, Yennefer.

“From the books, we all know where it’s headed, and I just can’t wait to kind of fulfill that and enhance those characters’ storylines. A lot of Yennefer’s storylines have been created, so anything’s possible really,” Chalotra said.

So far, everyone seems keen to stick to a faithful adaptation of the books. However, for Joey Batey he likes to see how Netflix’s version of The Witcher shakes things up.

“I think Lauren [S. Hissrich] gets to have fun with some of the characters we don’t see as much in the books,” Batey said. “And so the writing team get to go ‘Ah! Fun, where do we put them in this world?’. So I’m keen for the surprises.”

Freya Allan stars as Ciri in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

Freya Allan, though, is more interested in seeing how her character, Ciri, advances in Season 2 of The Witcher. Already, we know that her character will head to Kaer Morhen for some extensive training and Allan’s sole aim is to see her character finally get a real weapon instead of a practice sword.

“One thing I definitely want is for her to finally get a nice silver sword rather than this wooden stick that she’s currently got. And I want to see her fight monsters and fight people.”

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.