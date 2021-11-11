In true Henry Cavill style, actor plays The Witcher on hardest level during lockdown

Geralt of Rivia gives the thumbs up in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Pic credit: CD Projekt Red

We all know that Henry Cavill is a massive fan of gaming, particularly that of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Not only does Cavill regularly play this game, but he actively pursued playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s adaptation of the books series well before the network was even ready to audition actors for the part.

And, while the actor was in lockdown during the global coronavirus pandemic, he decided to return to his love of gaming.

Henry Cavill replays The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Cavill has often said that he has played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt multiple times. And, during a recent lockdown, the actor decided it was time to power up his gaming console and check the game out one more time.

However, this time, he decided it was time for the Death March version.

As CBR points out, all of the three The Witcher games include various difficulty levels. In fact, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings included a level called Insane, where the loading of a saved game was disabled if Geralt died during play.

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the hardest level is called Death March, and the difficulty includes enemies capable of killing Geralt with a single shot.

When recently speaking to Total Film, Cavill revealed his decision to have another run-through of The Witcher.

Promotional poster for Season 2 of The Witcher featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Ciri. Pic credit: Netflix

This is not Henry Cavill’s first Death March

According to the interview, this is not Cavoill’s first Death March with the game.

“I decided to put it on the hardest difficulty possible to play, which I’ve done before, and it was really quite stressful! I forgot quite how stressful it was,” Cavill explained.

While an avid gamer, the demands on his time thanks to a variety of upcoming acting gigs have meant that he was losing out on valuable gaming time until the pandemic hit.

“These days I’m not rich in time and so I haven’t, unfortunately, had too much of a chance to have a go with the games again.”

Along with playing The Witcher 3, the actor also built his own gaming PC, according to his Instagram account, having done so at the expense of putting up the Christmas tree last year.

Of course, if you are a true gamer and plan to do the Death March, you definitely need to prioritize your PC over the holiday season.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17. The Witcher 3 is available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.