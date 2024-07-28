The Price Is Right fans blast contestant as ‘disgusting’ and ‘gross’ for ‘bullying’ behavior on TV

The Price Is Right fans called out the game show and CBS over a former contestant they recently promoted.

The game show’s social media featured a clip of Angela Murray, who previously appeared on The Price Is Right.

More recently, she participated in another competition, the popular reality TV show Big Brother.

Angela, a 50-year-old real estate agent, was introduced as a contestant on Season 26, currently airing on CBS.

During her time on the show, she drew the ire of fans for what some felt was her “bullying” another castmate.

After The Price Is Right shared the video clip featuring Angela’s appearance on the show, commenters blasted her and CBS.

Several days ago, The Price Is Right shared a clip on Instagram from when Angela appeared as a contestant in 2019. The Big Brother IG page also shared the video, which features Drew Carey as the game show’s host.

In the clip, Drew asks announcer George Gray who the next contestant is.

“It’s gonna be Angela Murray. Come on down! You’re the next contestant on The Price Is Right,” George announces.

However, the clip quickly switches to recent scenes from Big Brother with Angela walking down from an upper level of the house and then speaking to her fellow Houseguest, Matt Hardeman.

“Matt, Matt, Matt,” she says in part of the clip.

It resumes showing Angela making her way from the audience to Contestant’s Row on The Price Is Right.

“Our TV mom is at it again — but this time on #TPIR! 🤩” the IG post caption read.

The post received over 13,000 likes and 1,400-plus comments from viewers leaving their feedback about Angela and the network.

Fans blasted CBS and former TPIR contestant after seeing video clip

As one might expect, seeing the controversial individual in a post spotlighting her appearances on The Price Is Right and Big Brother riled up many viewers.

“Long time fan, stopped watching after the bullying I saw and how no one did anything,” one commenter wrote regarding Angela’s argument with her fellow Big Brother Houseguest, Matt.

“This was absolutely disgusting. Don’t go putting words in our mouth, CBS. This is not OUR tv mom,” another individual commented to the network.

Another agreed, saying, “don’t call her ‘OUR’ TV mom. Her behavior this last week was beyond gross. I hope she’s next to go.”

Another asked CBS to “admit she’s a network plant,” but there wasn’t a reply.

Their comment is likely due to Angela’s appearances on other shows besides Big Brother and The Price Is Right. According to her Fandom Wiki page, she was also formerly a contestant on Let’s Make a Deal and appeared in an episode of House Calls With Dr. Phil in 2021.

As of this writing, Angela is still among the Houseguests competing on Big Brother 26, with $750,000 prize money on the line.