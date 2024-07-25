The Price Is Right contestant spins model Alexis Gaube after wowing host Drew Carey with win

A contestant on The Price Is Right amazed host Drew Carey during a pricing game en route to winning a super expensive prize.

Her post-victory celebration also included spinning model Alexis Gaube around due to the excitement.

The contestant, Sandra, appeared in a highlight clip from the game show featuring the game Cover Up.

The game, which took place on The Price Is Right at Night, featured a sweet Porsche Boxster as the potential prize.

Winning the car required placing the correct numbers from columns into the blank spaces below them to guess the price.

“Can she guess the #s in the price of the car?” a text overlay said across the social media video.

Contestant spun model after wowing Drew in pricing game win

Drew loves his job, especially when contestants leave the stage with fancy prizes like a Porsche Boxster. During the Cover-Up game, he witnessed that happen.

“Good luck to you. Start covering them up,” he said as Sandra placed a seven in the first slot. After consulting with the audience, she put a six in the next slot.

She finished with a price of $76,420, but that guess brought the incorrect buzzer. Fortunately, the game allows contestants another chance if they have at least one number in the correct spot.

“How many numbers does she have right?” Drew asked.

The first and last pair of numbers in the car’s price lit up, meaning only the middle number was wrong.

“Whoa!” Drew yelled as the bells sounded to notify her she got four out of five.

Drew told her she had one more chance but needed to put the correct number in the middle. After consulting the audience again, she swapped the four out and put the eight there instead.

“$76,000 car,” Drew marveled before revealing the price.

They revealed that Sandra got the exact price of the car, $76,820, which caused great excitement. As the audience cheered, she ran toward the Porsche Boxster and hugged model Alexis Gaube.

She spun Alexis around as they danced to celebrate her win before letting go and checking out her brand-new car.

“Wow, $76,000 Porsche Boxster,” Drew Carey said, marveling at Sandra’s win.

The highlight clip arrived on The Price Is Right Instagram page nearly two weeks after the show’s IG, and fans wished Alexis a happy birthday.

Fans reacted to TPIR contestant’s exciting win

Fans who witnessed the exciting win on The Price Is Right at Night stopped by the comments to leave feedback.

“TPIR ain’t playing with these high end prizes. Congrats to her!” one commenter wrote.

“AWWW,Now That Is So So Very Friggin Sweet..Congratulations To you…,” another commenter said.

One individual commented, “Drew Carey has a very rewarding job.”

“Best game show ever!” another commenter wrote, recommending that people attend a live taping if possible.

Fans of The Price Is Right celebrate. Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

The recent highlight clip arrived from a memorable moment during a football-themed The Price Is Right at Night episode. Fans recently reacted to news of the primetime edition of the show’s return, with episodes arriving on Monday evenings.

Some fans expressed confusion over it airing opposite ESPN and ABC’s telecast of Monday Night Football during the 8 pm ET slot. Meanwhile, the daytime game show episodes will likely return in September, although the Season 53 premiere date remains unknown.