The Price Is Right fans blast ‘unfair’ schedule change for when show returns with new episodes

Fans of The Price Is Right have learned when they might see new episodes of their favorite game show.

As daytime episodes are on hiatus since earlier this month, reruns are airing daily on CBS.

This will continue until Season 53 premieres, likely sometime in September.

While the date for the daytime show’s return is still unknown, a date for the upcoming The Price Is Right at Night premiere is known.

The game show is a primetime version, sometimes including special themes and offering more valuable prizes than the daytime version.

While viewers will finally get new episodes, some fans expressed frustrations about the schedule for watching the primetime episodes.

Fans blast ‘unfair’ schedule change for TPIR show

A recent Reddit post, citing The Futon Critic, informed fans that The Price Is Right at Night returns with its premiere on Monday, September 23.

Based on The Futon Critic’s show details, the show will return with a one-hour episode in the 8 p.m. Eastern Time slot for primetime. That particular time slot raised some concerns with fans.

“I don’t know why CBS is moving the night shows to Monday night? They are now competing head to head with NFL Monday Night Football,” a Reddit commenter wrote.

“yea doesn’t make sense unless there’s some other CBS shows on other days during the week they didn’t want to mess with?” another commenter replied.

According to The U.S. Sun, an unidentified social media commenter called the schedule change “unfair.”

Another Reddit commenter vented about not knowing the schedule for which episodes would air and when.

“Wish I knew the episode numbers. I attended two TPIR at night tapings last month,” the commenter wrote, with another replying they’d “likely be revealed once we get closer to the dates.”

The 2024 National Football League (NFL) season begins on September 5. Monday Night Football (MNF) typically airs on Mondays on ESPN, with streaming coverage available through various platforms, including ESPN.

ESPN premieres the 2024 NFL season’s Monday Night Football episode on September 9. On Monday, September 23, they’ll present a matchup between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals, opposite The Price Is Right at Night premiere.

It’s also worth noting that the NFL schedule reveals the September 30 installment of MNF airs on ABC, which allows more viewers to see the game opposite TPIR.

TPIR has released episodes on different days

Since its release, The Price Is Right at Night has premiered new episodes on different days of the week. Specials with celebrity guests from other CBS shows and holiday-themed or tribute editions have also aired.

Celebrities that appeared included Ludacris, RuPaul, and Tiffany Haddish. CBS shows that have participated in The Price Is Right at Night-themed episodes included Survivor, Young Sheldon, and The Amazing Race.

Earlier this year, The Price Is Right at Night aired a Super Bowl special, which arrived on Wednesday, February 7. There was also a Valentine’s Day special on Wednesday, February 14.

On Wednesday, May 29, the show was a Superfan Jr. special featuring younger contestants considered superfans of the show. Before that, two Jackpot specials of the game show premiered on Monday, May 20, and Thursday, May 23.

The news of the game show’s primetime premiere arrived after its recent nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award.

As of this writing, it is unclear what prompted CBS’s decision to air The Price Is Right at Night on Mondays during the 2024 NFL season or previous seasons. Most of the game show’s episodes arrive on Paramount+ for subscribers to watch after the original airing.

The Price Is Right at Night premieres Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on CBS.