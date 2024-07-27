Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: BB26 cast has been busy following Matt’s eviction

The Big Brother 26 cast is down a person following the eviction of Matt Hardeman.

But the game must go on. And that’s exactly what happened after Matt left.

Makensy Manbaeck and Leah Peters talked boldly about going after Angela Murray for getting Matt out, but their strategies shifted after they lost the Week 2 Head of Household Competition.

According to many houseguests on the Big Brother live feeds, people were trying to throw the latest challenge.

Leah, Makensy, and Lisa Weintraub may have been the only people trying their best, so the footage should be interesting during the July 28 episode.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Chelsie Baham won the question-and-answer HOH Competition, taking power during a week she claimed she didn’t want it.

Chelsie was a mascot during Week 1 and had formed many strong relationships, so she didn’t want to mess anything up.

A new HOH and a shift in power

With Chelsie in charge, she waited for people to meet with her. She made a concerted effort to be available to chat with everyone, but she wanted to see which players would come to her.

Chelsie’s strategy worked a bit, as Makensy came to her talking about needing to start playing the game after being wrapped up with Matt during Week 1. Makensy even told Chelsie about America’s Veto and the power.

Chelsie started worrying about a possible showmance budding between Leah and Cam Sullivan-Brown. She is keeping an eye on that pair. Below is a discussion about it from the live feeds.

chelsie and cedric clocking cam and leah HARD lmao this season said absolutely no showmances and i appreciate that! #bb26 pic.twitter.com/e9ezwS7uy8 — kristen (not crystal) yellowjackets shish-kabob 🍡 (@lordesbbqribs) July 27, 2024

Week 2 nominees for Big Brother include targets and a volunteer

As Chelsie debated who to put on the block, Kenney Kelley volunteered to be nominated again.

Kenney seemed close to quitting BB26 in Week 1, but maybe he got comfortable being on the block. Chelsie was also eager to take him up on that offer.

The Week 2 Nomination Ceremony was easy for Chelsie, as there were two people the rest of the house wanted out. It led to her nominating Lisa and Angela for eviction. Having Kennie volunteer for the third slot solidified her nominations.

Chelsie wasn’t forced to choose between the people who want Angela out for what he did to Matt and everyone who has become annoyed with Lisa. Everyone (other than the nominees) got what they wanted from this Nomination Ceremony.

Kenney, Lisa, and Angela will battle for the Power of Veto on Saturday (July 27).

imagine being an alternate this season and seeing Kenney volunteer for the block.. id be pissed #bb26 pic.twitter.com/pkgk0jeveC — dyl (@Dylanjb0) July 26, 2024

More from Big Brother 26

Lisa, Makensy, Leah, and Rubina Bernabe are the Week 2 Have-Nots. They must live in the Have-Not Room, eat slop, and take cold showers for the week.

Recent evictee Matt Hardeman revealed his plans for after BB26. He can now put those plans in motion.

The Veto Competition could yield some interesting results and there is still an AI Arena Challenge coming up during Week 2’s eviction night (August 1).

Previous episodes of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+ and the live feeds are available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.