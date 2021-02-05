The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Kyle in crisis, Elena comes clean, and Victor warns Adam

Kyle’s life is turned upside down after Sally learns his dirty little secret. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera reveal secrets rip through Genoa City.

Head writer Josh Griffith promised fans lots of dramatics, showdowns, and shocking revelations during February sweeps. He isn’t disappointing either. It may be Valentine’s Day next week, but the good people of Genoa City are feeling anything but love.

Kyle’s deep dark secret

Thanks to Theo (Tyler Johnson), Kyle (Michael Mealor) becomes collateral damage in Sally (Courtney Hope) and Summer’s (Hunter King) feud. Kyle’s past in New York City comes back to bite him.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

After feeling cornered by Sally, Summer, and Victor (Eric Braeden), Kyle confesses he fathered a child with a married woman. Oh yes, the truth bomb is only the beginning of Kyle’s life being in crisis. There is so much more to Kyle’s baby mama and her scary husband.

Jack (Peter Bergman) has been a close ally for Sally since she arrived in Genoa City. His reaction to her using Kyle in her feud against Summer will surprise those close to Jack and viewers.

Elena tells Nate the truth

The guilt of her tryst with Devon (Bryton James) gets the best of Elena (Brytni Sarpy). While on their romantic getaway, Elena breaks the news to Nate (Sean Dominic) that she slept with Devon.

Elena’s timing is terrible too. As Elena is telling the truth to Nate, Devon and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) take their relationship to the next level.

Victor works to help Adam

Although Victor has pledged to help Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), the business mogul gives his son a reality check next week. Victor’s warning could very well have to do with the way Adam is handing Chelsea’s care.

Then again, Victor might not like Adam leaning on Sharon (Sharon Case) so much. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) for sure doesn’t, and he will push Sharon for answers. The cop knows there is more to his wife’s bond with Adam than Sharon is admitting.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) also offers his support to Chelsea. A move Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) says she supports, but Nick helping Chelsea will bring out Phyllis’ insecure and jealous side.

Other Y&R tidbits

Life for Amanda is shaken up when her bio-mom, Naya (Ptosha Storey), makes an unexpected visit. Their chat is much calmer than the last one Naya and Amanda had.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and her baby-making mission steal the thunder from someone. Now that Chance (Donny Boaz) is gone, Abby is obsessed with having a child. A wrench is thrown in Abby’s plans when Mariah (Camryn Grimes) starts to second guess her decision to be a surrogate.

Plus, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless crossover event continues when Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) pops up in Genoa City.

What a week it is going to be Y&R fans. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.