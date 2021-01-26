The Young and the Restless spoilers: Don Diamont returns to CBS show

The Young and the Restless fans will see Don on the show again very soon but not as Brad. Pic credit: Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Don Diamont will return to The Young and the Restless for a brief stint during February sweeps.

Nearly 12 years after the fan-favorite actor exited Y&R, he will back in Genoa City, but who will Don be playing?

The talented actor previously played the role of Brad Carlton on The Young and the Restless. Brad was killed in 2009, which led to Don exiting the CBS show.

A few months later, the hunky actor debuted on The Bold and the Beautiful as Bill Spencer. It took fans a while to accept Don in a new role, but the viewers finally came around, and he has called B&B home ever since.

So, let’s take a look at what brings Don to Y&R and if he will be a ghost or not.