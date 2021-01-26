The Young and the Restless spoilers: Don Diamont returns to CBS show

Don Diamont will return to The Young and the Restless for a brief stint during February sweeps.
Nearly 12 years after the fan-favorite actor exited Y&R, he will back in Genoa City, but who will Don be playing?
The talented actor previously played the role of Brad Carlton on The Young and the Restless. Brad was killed in 2009, which led to Don exiting the CBS show.
A few months later, the hunky actor debuted on The Bold and the Beautiful as Bill Spencer. It took fans a while to accept Don in a new role, but the viewers finally came around, and he has called B&B home ever since.
So, let’s take a look at what brings Don to Y&R and if he will be a ghost or not.
Who will Don play on The Young and the Restless?
Sorry Y&R fans, but Don will not be bringing Brad back for a ghostly visit. Not that fans wouldn’t enjoy seeing ghost Brad be there for Traci (Beth Maitland) or Abby (Melissa Ordway).
Don has brought Brad back in a ghostly form once since the character died. Brad appeared to his daughter Colleen (Tammin Sursok) as a vision before her death.
The Young and the Restless viewers will instead see Don playing his The Bold and The Beautiful character Bill Spencer. Yep, the crossover event between the two soap operas continues into February sweeps, and that includes Don.
It was only a matter of time before B&B characters showed up on Y&R to continue the Sally (Courtney Hope) storyline. Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) kicked off the crossover with a trip to Los Angeles to dig up dirt on Sally.
What has Don said about the crossover event?
Don was shocked and also pleasantly surprised to learn he would be part of the crossover event. The Young and the Restless was his home for nearly 25 years, and going back was a dream he never imaged would happen.
“I had not ever considered that I would be part of a crossover, just because my character was so well-defined at Y&R. It wasn’t like I was on for three months. I had never even considered that possibility, so it just kind of took me by surprise when they asked,” Don shared with Soap Opera Digest.
As for what fans can expect when Don brings Bill to Genoa City, the actor doesn’t plan on spilling any details.
Even though Don Diamont will be playing Bill Spencer on The Young and the Restless and not Brad Carlton, it will still be a treat to see him back on the CBS daytime drama. Hopefully, Don gets to interact with some of his former costars like Beth, Peter Bergman (Jack), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), and Eric Braeden (Victor).
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
