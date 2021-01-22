The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria wants Billy, Nikki helps, and shocking requests

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease old flames reignite, parents meddle, and shocking requests are made of two Genoa City residents.

Oh yes, as the hit daytime drama gears up for February sweeps, Y&R brings its A-game that includes those juicy and entertaining moments fans have loved for decades.

Unresolved feelings

Ever since Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) became a couple, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has set her sights on her ex. Victoria and Billy have a sense of déjà vu that will defiantly give Lily cause for concern.

Plus, Victoria makes a move to protect her interests next week. There is a chance it could have to do with business. However, the safe bet is it’s all about winning back Billy boy.

Now that they are working together, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Nate (Sean Dominic) deal with some unfinished personal business. They are both ready to move on, but it won’t be easy.