The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria wants Billy, Nikki helps, and shocking requests

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease old flames reignite, parents meddle, and shocking requests are made of two Genoa City residents.
Oh yes, as the hit daytime drama gears up for February sweeps, Y&R brings its A-game that includes those juicy and entertaining moments fans have loved for decades.
Unresolved feelings
Ever since Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) became a couple, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has set her sights on her ex. Victoria and Billy have a sense of déjà vu that will defiantly give Lily cause for concern.
Plus, Victoria makes a move to protect her interests next week. There is a chance it could have to do with business. However, the safe bet is it’s all about winning back Billy boy.
Now that they are working together, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Nate (Sean Dominic) deal with some unfinished personal business. They are both ready to move on, but it won’t be easy.
- Are you sad about Celebrity Big Brother 2020 getting canceled?
- Why did Elena leave?
- What’s your favorite memory of Delia?
Devon (Bryton James) makes a promise to Amanda as their friendship begins to turn romantic. However, his intentions will get clouded after Elena (Brytni Sarpy) comes clean with him regarding her feelings.
Mama to the rescue
Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) lends a helping hand to both her children. Thanks to a nudge from Nikki, Victoria goes after what she wants, and yes, that means Billy.
When Nick (Joshua Morrow) turns to his mom for help with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Nikki lends an ear and more. It’s time for Nikki to step in when it comes to Faith’s drinking. The teen for sure won’t be thrilled with her dad.
Summer (Hunter King) receives advice from Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) regarding how to deal with Sally (Courtney Hope).
Who knows better than Phyllis how to deal with a rival, right?
Meanwhile, Sally turns to Jack (Peter Bergman) for help. Jack wanted Summer and Sally to work out their issues, so he may not be open to interfering again.
Demands or requests?
Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) friendship continues to cause problems. Their bond has a grave impact on Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) recovery.
A fed-up Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) asks Sharon to stop seeing Adam. Yes, Sharon will have to make a choice, her marriage or Adam.
Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is left speechless when an unexpected request is asked of her. Fans are pretty confident Abby (Melissa Ordway) will ask Mariah to be her surrogate, and this could prove the theory right.
The week rounds out with Jack receiving a surprise visitor at The Abbott mansion.
Who could the mystery guest be?
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
