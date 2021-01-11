Why is Summer Newman on The Bold and the Beautiful?

CBS soap opera fans are wondering why Summer Newman is on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Young and the Restless character kicks off the highly anticipated crossover event between the two daytime dramas.

Last week CBS announced the sister soap operas would become entangled thanks to a brewing feud between Summer (Hunter King) and Sally (Courtney Hope).

Why is Summer on B&B?

Summer is proving she is every bit her mother’s daughter. Taking a page out of Phyllis'(Michelle Stafford) playbook, she is in Los Angeles to dig up dirt on her new nemesis, Sally.

Thanks to a warning from Theo (Tyler Johnson), Summer is aware that Sally is gunning for her job. Sally did not come to Genoa City to be Lauren’s (Tracey E. Bregman) assistant forever. She has big dreams and no problem stepping all over Summer to make them come true.

According to Y&R spoilers, Bill (Don Diamont) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) are first on the list of people Summer speaks to in Los Angeles. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know there is plenty of dirt on Sally, which is good news for Summer.

It was only a matter of time

From the moment Sally showed up on The Young and the Restless, it was clear a crossover with The Bold and the Beautiful was coming.

Y&R’s Head Writer/Co-Executive Producer Josh Griffith released a statement to Soap Opera Digest regarding the hot topic.

“When we thought about bringing Sally to Genoa City, and we found out that she left L.A. under a cloud of trouble, it seemed like it was natural that we would try to work out a way so we could cross the shows and cross that story, have people from our show looking into her background in trying to get dirt on her,” he explained.

Summer Newman’s visit to The Bold and the Beautiful isn’t the only crossover expected either. Wyatt and Flo (Katrina Bowden) will pop up on The Young and the Restless to check in on Sally after Summer’s recent inquiry.

The crossover event is expected to last two weeks, but the feud between Sally and Summer is just getting started. These two ladies will battle it out, and it could cause a rift in the Abbott family.

Jack (Peter Bergman) is quickly becoming a protector of Sally. Kyle (Michael Mealor) is Summer’s love, at least at the moment.

Will father and son be pitted against each other thanks to the new feud?

For now, though, fans of Y&R and B&B will certainly enjoy watching the two hit soap operas come together.

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS.