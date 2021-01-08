The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Newman sibling drama, Phyllis schemes, and Sharon worries

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease family boundaries are pushed to the breaking point, and that’s just the beginning.

CBS has a treat for fans too. The highly anticipated Y&R and The Bold and the Beautiful crossover event begins on Monday, January 11.

Summer (Hunter King) plays detective in Los Angeles to dig up dirt on Sally (Courtney Hope). First on her list of people to talk to is Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).

Why can’t the Newmans just get along?

There is a lot of tension brewing between the Newman family, and for once, it is not Adam’s (Mark Grossman) fault.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) notices the rift between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). The protective mama works to mend the fences between her children.