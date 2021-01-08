The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Newman sibling drama, Phyllis schemes, and Sharon worries

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease family boundaries are pushed to the breaking point, and that’s just the beginning.
CBS has a treat for fans too. The highly anticipated Y&R and The Bold and the Beautiful crossover event begins on Monday, January 11.
Summer (Hunter King) plays detective in Los Angeles to dig up dirt on Sally (Courtney Hope). First on her list of people to talk to is Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).
Why can’t the Newmans just get along?
There is a lot of tension brewing between the Newman family, and for once, it is not Adam’s (Mark Grossman) fault.
Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) notices the rift between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). The protective mama works to mend the fences between her children.
- Are you sad about Celebrity Big Brother 2020 getting canceled?
- Why did Elena leave?
- What’s your favorite memory of Delia?
As Victoria becomes more distant from Nick, her bond with Abby (Melissa Ordway) grows. Abby turns to Victoria when she needs to confide in someone.
Sharon’s short-lived happiness
The honeymoon is over for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) the second they step foot back in Genoa City.
Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) finds herself in a tough spot again, thanks to her pal Jordan (Madison Thompson). Lucky for Faith, her older sister Mariah (Camryn Grimes) helps her out.
However, Mariah doesn’t let a spiraling Faith off the hook. Mariah spills all to Sharon and Nick. The concerned parents are forced to take drastic action to help their daughter before it’s too late.
Along with dealing with Faith, Sharon worries about Adam. She becomes the only person he can lean on amid Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) health crisis.
Good old Phyllis
One thing Y&R fans can count on is that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) will never change. She tries to convince Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to work with her to take down Victoria. Finding Gloria’s (Judith Chapman) flash drive has certainly come back to bite Kevin.
Nick shocks Phyllis when he tells her to fight back after a new situation puts Phyllis in defense mode.
Does the new development involve Victoria, or is Phyllis up against a new foe?
View this post on Instagram
Another moment fans can look forward to next week is Lily (Christel Khalil) questioning her relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson) again.
Billy’s latest indiscretion forces Lily to examine her feelings. She even confronts Billy about his recent actions, but his answer may not be good enough to keep the romance alive.
Plus, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) learns more about her biological family, and Devon (Bryton James) has a shocking surprise for Nate (Sean Dominic).
Big things are happening on the CBS daytime drama that will leave fans talking for weeks to come.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
- The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Newman sibling drama, Phyllis schemes, and Sharon worries - 8th January 2021
- Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Charlie’s dirty secrets exposed, Elani gets a clue, and Chad squirms - 8th January 2021
- Below Deck Galley Talk crew spills best and worst parts of charter - 7th January 2021