Is Chelsea leaving The Young and the Restless again?

Thanks to recent developments on the hit CBS soap opera, fans are asking if Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is leaving The Young and the Restless.

Chelsea is in the midst of a medical crisis, even if she doesn’t want to believe it. Viewers knew the character’s health was in jeopardy in early December after Chelsea began suffering from severe headaches.

Now she had just been kidnapped and was also knocked out while trapped in an elevator. The stress from both of those traumatic events could have merely given Chelsea a migraine.

Add in her on-again-off-again romance with Adam (Mark Grossman), it was easy for fans to believe Chelsea’s lifestyle was getting the best of her. Sadly that was not the case, and Chelsea is suffering from a severe medical condition.

What’s wrong with Chelsea?

The hit daytime drama didn’t drag out what was wrong with Chelsea. She didn’t experience multiple crippling headaches or pass out from several dizzy spells.