The Young and the Restless spoilers: Wedding bells are ringing

The latest The Young and the Restless spoilers give fans a glimpse of Shey’s wedding. Based on the preview video, fans won’t want to miss a second of the heartfelt occasion.
While some Genoa City residents, like Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan), are winding down the year with drama, others will be attending the latest wedding.
The hit CBS soap opera has had weddings on the brain the past few weeks. Chance (Donny Boaz) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) got married to celebrate Y&R’s 12000th episode.
Now, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), and Sharon (Sharon Case) will tie the knot as a way to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
A beautiful wedding day
Rey wastes no time telling Sharon the night before their wedding that she is the woman of his dreams. The moment makes it clear fans are in for one sentimental and soap-filled wedding.
Their big day arrives with friends and family gathering at what appears to be Society for the special occasion. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) are featured in the video watching the happy couple share their vows.
Sharon gushes over how proud she is to join her life with Rey. He vows to cherish her forever. It may sound a little cheesy, but thanks to the talented Jordi and Sharon, the moment will bring tears to viewers’ eyes.
The wedding will be small. However, viewers can also expect to see Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Lola (Sasha Calle). Plus, a surprise appearance from Rey’s brother, Arturo (Jason Canela), and his mother, Celeste (Eva LaRue).
A possible wedding crasher
The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) goads Adam (Mark Grossman) into thinking about Sharon as the wedding date approaches.
Considering Phyllis was playing instigator, she shouldn’t be surprised to find Adam lurking outside Sharon and Rey’s wedding. After all, Phyllis was the one who asked if Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) or Sharon brought out the best in Adam.
One thing is for sure, if Adam does crash the wedding, Phyllis will be in big trouble. She’s already not the most popular person with those attending the nuptials.
Also, Nick won’t be thrilled with his lady love either. Phyllis better hope that she can talk Adam off the ledge she created before he does something stupid.
The new year gives one Genoa City couple a reason to celebrate as they become husband and wife. Sharon and Rey tie the knot, and fans won’t want to miss the heartfelt celebration.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
