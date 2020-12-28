The Young and the Restless spoilers: Wedding bells are ringing

The latest The Young and the Restless spoilers give fans a glimpse of Shey’s wedding. Based on the preview video, fans won’t want to miss a second of the heartfelt occasion.

While some Genoa City residents, like Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan), are winding down the year with drama, others will be attending the latest wedding.

The hit CBS soap opera has had weddings on the brain the past few weeks. Chance (Donny Boaz) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) got married to celebrate Y&R’s 12000th episode.

Now, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), and Sharon (Sharon Case) will tie the knot as a way to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

A beautiful wedding day

Rey wastes no time telling Sharon the night before their wedding that she is the woman of his dreams. The moment makes it clear fans are in for one sentimental and soap-filled wedding.