The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Shey wedding and New Year shockers

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes reveal it is a big week filled with a must-see wedding and New Year celebrations.

As the year winds down, the hit soap opera isn’t slowing down when bringing the drama. Although there is plenty for the good people of Genoa City to celebrate, some residents are faced with a not-so-bright New Year.

It is another short week for Y&R. On Friday, January 1, fans will watch an episode from December 30, 2019, where Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) celebrate the New Year in style, Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes a tough decision, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gets flirty with Chance (Donny Boaz).

Sharon and Rey tie the knot

Another Genoa City wedding takes place next week, but in true soap opera fashion, it suffers a few glitches.

Sharon (Sharon Case) proves her love for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) once again when she stands by her man. Could her loyalty have anything to do with Rey’s brother Arturo (Jason Canela) showing up as a surprise wedding guest?