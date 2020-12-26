The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Shey wedding and New Year shockers

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes reveal it is a big week filled with a must-see wedding and New Year celebrations.
As the year winds down, the hit soap opera isn’t slowing down when bringing the drama. Although there is plenty for the good people of Genoa City to celebrate, some residents are faced with a not-so-bright New Year.
It is another short week for Y&R. On Friday, January 1, fans will watch an episode from December 30, 2019, where Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) celebrate the New Year in style, Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes a tough decision, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gets flirty with Chance (Donny Boaz).
Sharon and Rey tie the knot
Another Genoa City wedding takes place next week, but in true soap opera fashion, it suffers a few glitches.
Sharon (Sharon Case) proves her love for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) once again when she stands by her man. Could her loyalty have anything to do with Rey’s brother Arturo (Jason Canela) showing up as a surprise wedding guest?
Arturo isn’t the only out of town Rosales family member at the wedding. Rey’s mom, Celeste (Eva LaRue), witnesses her son say his vows.
Yes, despite some hiccups, Rey and Sharon celebrate their love by the end of the week as Mr. and Mrs. Rosales.
New Year’s drama at its finest
Kevin (Greg Rikaart) squirms as Phyllis grills him. There is a good chance the chat is about the flash drive full of Newman Enterprises information Kevin found. Getting the upper hand on Victoria (Amelia Heinle) would be very beneficial to Phyllis.
The Newman family doesn’t have the best New Year celebrations. First, Nick and Victoria have a war of words, likely to do with Victoria screwing over Phyllis.
Then, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) faces more bullying from her presumed friend, Jordan (Madison Thompson). Lucky for Faith, her big sister Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has her back.
Plus, Abby (Melissa Ordway) reunites with her ex- Arturo. The reunion will not make her new husband Chance very happy.
Elsewhere in Genoa City
The New Year prompts Sally (Courtney Hope) to open up about her past to a new confidante.
Nate’s (Sean Dominic) attempt to romance Elena (Brytni Sarpy) turns into an epic fail. Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) continue to grow closer. A New Year’s Eve midnight kiss just might be in their future.
One person who isn’t kicking off the new year right is Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). She suffers a medical setback as her condition worsens, shocking Chelsea and Adam.
The calendar may be changing, but that’s not stopping Y& R from delivering fans those juicy moments that keep them tuning in daily. So make sure you don’t miss a second of what’s going down in Genoa City.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
