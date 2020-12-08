The Young and the Restless spoilers: Eva LaRue and Jason Canela return for Shey wedding

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Eva LaRue, and Jason Canela are set to return for a brief stint on the CBS soap opera.
Fans know that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) are getting married on New Year’s Eve. The nuptials will bring two familiar faces back to Genoa City.
Eva will reprise the role of Celeste Rosales, and Jason returns as Arturo Rosales. After all, Rey can’t get hitched without his brother and mother by his side.
Oh yes, there is no question that fans can expect some drama from the Rosales family ahead of Rey’s wedding.
When will Eva and Jason be back on screen?
Soap Opera Digest was the first to break the news that Eva and Jason are back. Sharon and Rey’s wedding will begin on December 30, so fans can expect to see Arturo and Celeste shortly before then.
Y&R hasn’t revealed when the Rosales family will be reunited. Since the wedding takes place so close to Christmas, perhaps Rey and Lola (Sasha Calle) will get a surprise visit for the holidays.
Where have Arturo and Celeste been?
The last time The Young and the Restless fans saw Arturo was at Lola and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) wedding.
It was then that Arturo and Rey buried the hatchet, putting Arturo’s affair with Rey’s ex-wifie Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) behind them. Arturo has presumably been living in Miami with Mia and their child.
Celeste was also last seen in Genoa City for her daughter’s wedding. Shortly after the nuptials, Celeste returned to Miami to be near Arturo and her first grandchild. The character has been mentioned on-screen a couple of times.
Lola did go to Miami to visit her mom and brother after her marriage to Kyle went bust. When Lola returned, she announced she was opening a restaurant in Miami, which had rumors swirling the character’s time in Genoa City was over.
There is no doubt Rey and Sharon’s wedding will have some kind of drama. The question is, will they actually end up husband and wife?
Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Justin Gaston) had a successful wedding, even though the bride did get cold feet.
In soap opera land, it is rare two couples end up married so close together. Usually, one wedding doesn’t happen.
It has been a rough year for Sharon and Rey, so hopefully, the writers let them get hitched. However, if that is not the case, at least Rey will have Celeste and Arturo there to help him with the fallout.
Eva LaRue and Jason Canela are returning to Y&R at the end of the month for a handful of episodes.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
