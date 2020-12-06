The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily is determined to prove Billy’s innocence

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate accusations start flying after one Genoa City resident is brought up on attempted murder charges.

Yes, it is more of the same with the hit CBS soap opera and the drama surrounding who shot Chance (Justin Gaston).

Fans were given a slight break from the storyline last week as Y&R celebrated its 12,000th episode.

Now, the show is moving full steam ahead, adding in a couple of twists to ramp up the story.

Guilty or innocent?

Viewers watched as Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up at Chancellor Communications to arrest Billy (Jason Thompson) for shooting Chance. Adam (Mark Grossman) was the intended target, putting Billy at the top of the suspect list.