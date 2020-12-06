Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily is determined to prove Billy’s innocence


The Young and the Restless spoilers tease time is up for Billy.
Lily has no intentions of turning her back on Billy. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate accusations start flying after one Genoa City resident is brought up on attempted murder charges.

Yes, it is more of the same with the hit CBS soap opera and the drama surrounding who shot Chance (Justin Gaston).

Fans were given a slight break from the storyline last week as Y&R celebrated its 12,000th episode.

Now, the show is moving full steam ahead, adding in a couple of twists to ramp up the story.

Guilty or innocent?

Viewers watched as Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up at Chancellor Communications to arrest Billy (Jason Thompson) for shooting Chance. Adam (Mark Grossman) was the intended target, putting Billy at the top of the suspect list.

The evidence against Billy has been mounting since day one, and finally, Rey has enough to officially charge him. Once Billy is formally charged, he asks Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to represent him.

Amanda reminds Billy he is in serious trouble since Chance is a cop. Billy continues to maintain he is innocent. He sticks to his guns with Amanda, telling her, “I didn’t do it.”

Y&R spoilers indicate Amanda plays hardball with Michael (Christian LeBlanc). It sounds like she goes to bat for Billy.

Fans know Billy is not the culprit. He is too obvious of a suspect, and it is never the obvious choice in soap opera land.

However, just because he is the clear choice, it also doesn’t mean Billy is as innocent as he keeps declaring.

Lily makes a bold move

Now that Lily (Christel Khalil) is no longer denying her feelings for Billy, she sets out to prove he was framed.

It is a little easier than she expected thanks to a run-in with Victor (Eric Braeden). The business mogul lets Lily know that Billy Boy will pay for what he has done.

In the preview video, Victor doesn’t spill if he is talking about the shooting or the expose on Adam that Billy printed.

Lily’s instincts kick in, prompting her to ask Victor if he framed Billy.

After taking on Victor, Lily lets Billy knows she is confident he is innocent. The two just have to figure out a plan to find out who is setting Billy up.

Victor and Adam seem to be the most likely suspects. They both hate Billy.

Then again, many people in Genoa City aren’t too happy with Billy these days.

Do you think Billy is being framed? If so, who do you think set him up?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

