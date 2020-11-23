What happened to Chance on The Young and The Restless?

The Young and the Restless viewers are asking what happened to Chance after a new face appeared in the role.
Fans are buzzing about the casting shakeup involving Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) fiancé. The switcheroo couldn’t be avoided, but there is some good news surrounding the change.
What happened to Chance?
Donny Boaz recently revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has been sidelined for a couple of weeks to quarantine for his safety and the safety of his colleagues.
He used Instagram to share the news that he did not have symptoms at the time. Donny also spilled he would be absent from Y&R for a short time because the show must go on. At the time of writing his message to fans, Donny was already back at work.
Earlier this month, news broke that The Young and the Restless was continuing production despite two positive COVID-19 tests. The names of those who tested positive were not revealed. However, now it appears Donny was one of them.
Thanks to the safety protocol the CBS daytime drama set in place after production resumed in July, contact tracing was followed. Those affected immediately began isolating.
Instead of placing Chance and Abby’s upcoming wedding story on the back burner for a couple of weeks, The Young and the Restless recast the role with a familiar face.
Who is the Chance recast Justin Gaston?
Justin Gaston is the actor stepping in to cover for Donny, and he is no stranger to the soap opera world.
Days of our Lives fans may remember him as the original Ben, back then known as Ben Rogers, before Robert Scott Wilson took over the role. Most recently, Justin appeared on Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots as Mack.
Although some fans recognize Justin from his acting stints, others will recognize him as Melissa Ordway’s husband. The handsome fella is all over her social media feed. Melissa even gave him a shout out after news broke that he would replace Donny temporarily.
Justin and Melissa have been married for eight years. They are the proud parents of two daughters, Olivia, age 4, and Sophie, age 3.
Fans can expect to see Justin as Chance for a handful of episodes.
Casting a spouse or significant other has become the norm for Y&R because of the coronavirus pandemic. Melissa Claire Egan’s (Chelsea) husband recently appeared as Chelsea’s kidnapper.
Bryton James (Devon) used to stand in to film the love scenes between Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic). Brytni and Bryton have been dating off-screen for over a year.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
