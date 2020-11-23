What happened to Chance on The Young and The Restless?

The Young and the Restless viewers are asking what happened to Chance after a new face appeared in the role.

Fans are buzzing about the casting shakeup involving Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) fiancé. The switcheroo couldn’t be avoided, but there is some good news surrounding the change.

What happened to Chance?

Donny Boaz recently revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has been sidelined for a couple of weeks to quarantine for his safety and the safety of his colleagues.

He used Instagram to share the news that he did not have symptoms at the time. Donny also spilled he would be absent from Y&R for a short time because the show must go on. At the time of writing his message to fans, Donny was already back at work.

Earlier this month, news broke that The Young and the Restless was continuing production despite two positive COVID-19 tests. The names of those who tested positive were not revealed. However, now it appears Donny was one of them.