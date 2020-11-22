The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily meddles, Nick confesses, and Jack receives disturbing news

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Thanksgiving isn’t the happy holiday many Genoa City residents had planned.

It is a short week for new episodes of the CBS daytime drama thanks to preemption on Thursday, November 26, and a classic episode airing on Friday, November 27.

However, the hit soap opera has pulled out all the stops to give viewers an explosive week.

Doing the right thing doesn’t always get the best response

Lily (Christel Khalil) decides Thanksgiving is the perfect time to begin to mend the rift between Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon (Bryton James). Unfortunately for her, the guys don’t see it that way.

Devon is less than thrilled when Nate shows up at his apartment for the holiday. Nate notices his cousin’s reaction and points out Lily is the only one excited to see him.