The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily meddles, Nick confesses, and Jack receives disturbing news

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Thanksgiving isn’t the happy holiday many Genoa City residents had planned.
It is a short week for new episodes of the CBS daytime drama thanks to preemption on Thursday, November 26, and a classic episode airing on Friday, November 27.
However, the hit soap opera has pulled out all the stops to give viewers an explosive week.
Doing the right thing doesn’t always get the best response
Lily (Christel Khalil) decides Thanksgiving is the perfect time to begin to mend the rift between Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon (Bryton James). Unfortunately for her, the guys don’t see it that way.
Devon is less than thrilled when Nate shows up at his apartment for the holiday. Nate notices his cousin’s reaction and points out Lily is the only one excited to see him.
- Are you sad about Celebrity Big Brother 2020 getting canceled?
- Why did Elena leave?
- What’s your favorite memory of Delia?
Y&R spoilers indicate Sharon (Sharon Case) works to bring the true meaning of Thanksgiving to her family. Nick (Joshua Morrow) puts a wrench in Sharon’s plans though, when he tells her about Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) drinking.
Sharon is livid with Nick for not telling her about Faith sooner. She reminds him of the way Cassie (Camryn Grimes) died.
Nick also gets an earful from Faith, who is appalled by her father’s actions. The preview video features an upset Faith asking her father, “How could you?”
Shocking and not so shocking news
The evidence in the case of who tried to kill Adam (Mark Grosman) continues to mount, and it all points to Billy (Jason Thompson).
Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) brings another piece of the puzzle to Billy. The bullet pulled from Chance (Donny Boaz), who took the bullet for Adam, matches Billy’s gun.
Billy boy is not shocked to learn what the ballistic report said. Either someone has gone to great lengths to frame him, or Billy hired the hit against Adam.
It is a safe bet Billy is being set up. Nothing is ever as it seems on the hit CBS soap opera.
Last but not least, Jack (Peter Bergman) opens up a legal document to learn Theo (Tyler Johnson) wants all of Dina’s (Marla Adams) estate. Jack informs Kyle (Michael Mealor) that Theo is suing the family.
Kyle is stunned at the news but not surprised by Theo’s actions. He has long been telling the Abbott family Theo is nothing but bad news. Jack, on the other hand, is shocked by Theo’s actions.
The daytime drama is setting up for the departure of Tyler and Theo with the recent storyline. Fans won’t want to miss how the soap opera says goodbye to Theo.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
- Days of our Lives spoilers: A grand entrance, a doomed wedding, and a shocking discovery - 22nd November 2020
- The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily meddles, Nick confesses, and Jack receives disturbing news - 22nd November 2020
- Captain Lee Rosbach reacts to all the crying on Below Deck Season 8 so far - 21st November 2020