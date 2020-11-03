Theo on The Young and the Restless: Tyler Johnson confirms exit

Tyler Johnson has confirmed his exit as Theo Vanderway on The Young and the Restless. The actor used social media to break the news to fans of the CBS soap opera.
In June 2019, Y&R introduced viewers to Theo, a frenemy of Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) from New York. Theo was a social media influencer who wasted no time making friends with the ladies of Genoa City, like Summer (Hunter King) and Lola (Sasha Calle)
Fans quickly learned there was a lot of animosity between Theo and Kyle. The two men were continuously at odds, especially after it was revealed Theo was the long-lost grandson of Dina Mergeron Abbott (Marla Adams).
The news they were cousins did nothing to ease the tension between Kyle and Theo. Most recently, the two got into a squabble at a family gathering honoring Dina after her passing.
Tyler shares his The Young and the Restless exit on social media
The hunky actor used Twitter to shared the news he was done playing Theo and had exited The Young and the Restless.
Tyler thanked fans for their support of the character. He also expressed he is optimistic about his future. No, Tyler did not share details regarding his leaving the soap opera.
It is not surprising Theo and Tyler are leaving. The character never seemed to find his footing in Genoa City. Even after it was revealed Theo was related to the Abbott family, a core family on the show, the character was still in flux.
Recent episodes highlighted just how much of an outsider Theo was in the Abbott family. It became clear when Theo wasn’t there when Dina died. Plus, Jack (Peter Bergman) didn’t even think of Theo when creating mementos from Dina’s Teardrop of Love necklace for the family.
It was kind of heartbreaking to watch Theo realize he simply didn’t belong. Now viewers know why that was just a pivotal moment in the past week. The character is being written out.
Are more casting changes coming to Y&R?
There has been a slew of casting changes on two of the four daytime dramas recently.
Days of our Lives went through a mass exodus over the summer, including losing two long-time vets, Kristian Alfonso (Hope) and Melissa Reeves (Jennifer). The latter is supposed to be only temporary, but who knows at this point.
Last week, news broke that General Hospital stars Emme Rylan (Lulu) and William DeVry (Julian) had been fired. Emme basically confirmed the news on social media as reports began to swirl the ABC show is headed for a bloodbath.
Now Tyler Johnson has revealed he is exiting The Young and the Restless as Theo Vanderway. Fans can’t help but wonder if more casting shake-ups are headed to the CBS soap opera.
After all, the coronavirus pandemic has hit television hard, and budget cuts may be necessary to keep the show afloat.
Will you miss Theo?
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
