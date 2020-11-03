Theo on The Young and the Restless: Tyler Johnson confirms exit

Tyler Johnson has confirmed his exit as Theo Vanderway on The Young and the Restless. The actor used social media to break the news to fans of the CBS soap opera.

In June 2019, Y&R introduced viewers to Theo, a frenemy of Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) from New York. Theo was a social media influencer who wasted no time making friends with the ladies of Genoa City, like Summer (Hunter King) and Lola (Sasha Calle)

Fans quickly learned there was a lot of animosity between Theo and Kyle. The two men were continuously at odds, especially after it was revealed Theo was the long-lost grandson of Dina Mergeron Abbott (Marla Adams).

The news they were cousins did nothing to ease the tension between Kyle and Theo. Most recently, the two got into a squabble at a family gathering honoring Dina after her passing.

Tyler shares his The Young and the Restless exit on social media

The hunky actor used Twitter to shared the news he was done playing Theo and had exited The Young and the Restless.