The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Theo’s busted, Chelsea versus Sharon, and a classic episode

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease battle lines are drawn, broken families, and Genoa City celebrates Thanksgiving.

It is a short week for the daytime drama. Y&R will be preempted on Thursday, November 26, for CBS holiday programming. On Friday, November 27, the soap opera will air the classic and iconic Masquerade Ball, which initially aired on October 2, 1991.

Never fear The Young and the Restless fans. There will be plenty of drama to keep viewers glued to the TV even with the short week.

Drastic decisions alter family alliances

Jack (Peter Bergman) learns Theo (Tyler Johnson) has begun the process to sue the Abbott family for a portion of Dina’s (Marla Adams) estate. Theo has a crossed a line with Jack, who has always been Theo’s biggest champion.

Fans know Tyler and Theo’s days on Y&R are numbered. Perhaps Jack finds a way to give Theo what he wants but also runs him out of town. It is Jack’s style, after all.