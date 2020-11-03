The Young and the Restless continues filming despite two positive COVID-19 tests

The Young and the Restless will continue production despite having two positive COVID-19 cases.

Deadline reported that an email was set out confirming there were two cases and that contract tracing had been completed. Everyone who was affected was self-isolating, and aside from that, the show would continue to go on.

Why did The Young and the Restless continue production?

When The Young and the Restless resumed production back in July, there were several safety precautions put into place. The cast members, crew members, and other persons on set are all tested for the coronavirus regularly.

Production was shut down in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Everything went dark for months, but luckily, the show had a few weeks worth of episodes in the can, and before the new episodes began airing, they did several themed weeks.

Right now, The Young and the Restless is still taping this week despite the two positive COVID-19 cases. They have isolated the cases and will continue to run the show for now. Everything was mapped out for this week, including a family gathering (perhaps Christmas?) that was taking place.