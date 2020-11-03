The Young and the Restless continues filming despite two positive COVID-19 tests

The Young and the Restless will continue production despite having two positive COVID-19 cases.
Deadline reported that an email was set out confirming there were two cases and that contract tracing had been completed. Everyone who was affected was self-isolating, and aside from that, the show would continue to go on.
Why did The Young and the Restless continue production?
When The Young and the Restless resumed production back in July, there were several safety precautions put into place. The cast members, crew members, and other persons on set are all tested for the coronavirus regularly.
Production was shut down in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Everything went dark for months, but luckily, the show had a few weeks worth of episodes in the can, and before the new episodes began airing, they did several themed weeks.
Right now, The Young and the Restless is still taping this week despite the two positive COVID-19 cases. They have isolated the cases and will continue to run the show for now. Everything was mapped out for this week, including a family gathering (perhaps Christmas?) that was taking place.
What is happening on The Young and the Restless?
It is November sweeps, and that means a lot is happening in Genoa City. Today, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) arrives to stir up some trouble. There has been some speculation about which man she would be paired with, but as of now, nothing has been confirmed.
Yesterday, Tyler Johnson announced his exit from the CBS soap. He took to social media and confirmed what many had been speculating. There were no details about how or when he will be written out, but it looks like his final scenes may have been taped already.
With changes happening in Genoa City, there is no telling what to expect in the coming weeks. Several of the other soaps have had big casting shockers since the coronavirus pandemic turned the soap world upside down. Days of our Lives lost Kristian Alfonso and General Hospital reportedly fired both Emme Rylan and William deVry.
As the next several weeks play out, it will be interesting to see where the writers took November sweeps and where things will land when the holidays come around. Knowing that Tyler Johnson is exiting will have viewers looking to pinpoint what happened.
For now, the show must go on.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
