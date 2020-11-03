Who is Sally Spectra on The Young and the Restless?

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) arrives in Genoa City today.

For viewers who watch both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, the addition of Sally won’t be too hard to get used to.

Adding some spice to Genoa City is just what the soap needed, and with Sally, it’s what the soap will get.

Who is Sally Spectra?

First, Sally is in Genoa City after making a big mistake in Los Angeles. In her attempt to keep her boyfriend, Wyatt (Darin Brooks), she faked a terminal illness.

That’s right; she made everyone around her believe she was dying by using the people she was close to and manipulating them.

Wyatt was leaving Sally for Flo (Katrina Bowden), which caused this move of desperation. When it came to light that she was not actually dying, it ended any chance she had of showing face around Forrester Creations again.

Following that, Sally told Wyatt she was leaving town, and that was that.

Courtney Hope announced her exit but didn’t reveal what was next for her for quite some time. She was saying goodbye to The Bold and the Beautiful, but sister soap, The Young and the Restless, was waiting to pick her up.

What will Sally do in Genoa City?

A fresh start is what the bombshell redhead is looking for by coming to Genoa City.

Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) has been on both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Genoa City is her home, and Sally is hoping she will help her.

Today, Sally announces her presence much to Summer’s (Hunter King) dismay. Of course, this gives way to speculation that she could be a problem for her. A good-looking and feisty redhead isn’t easy to come by in Genoa City, so heads turning is expected.

It is presumed that Sally will be integrated into Jabot somehow. She is gorgeous enough to be a model, but her business sense isn’t exactly there. What could she do aside from being a model for the cosmetic company?

Details about her stint in Genoa City haven’t been laid out yet. The announcement she was swapping soaps was exciting. But, without any plans shared, viewers have no idea what to expect.

Courtney Hope is an amazing actress, and her talent will suit her well in Genoa City. Hopefully, she will get more screentime than she had on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Where Sally goes, trouble likely follows.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.