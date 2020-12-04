The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria fights, bad news for Chelsea, and more Billy drama

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera indicate fans are in for lots of drama, scheming, shocking news, and confrontations.

Hot on the heels of a Genoa City celebration comes a week full of the dramatic moments that fans have come to love from Y&R. There are also some good old-fashioned catfights and meddling mothers that shake things up for a few fan-favorite characters.

The women in Billy’s life rally around him

Billy (Jason Thompson) just can’t seem to stay out of trouble. Lucky for him, Lily (Christel Khalil), Jill (Jess Walton), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are right by his side, whether he likes it or not.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Jill, of course, has a plan she is confident will help her son. Meanwhile, Victoria and Lily get into a spat after Lily questions Victoria’s motives regarding Billy and his recent troubles.

Plus, Lily contemplates going to great lengths to help Billy, even crossing a a line or two.