The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria fights, bad news for Chelsea, and more Billy drama

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera indicate fans are in for lots of drama, scheming, shocking news, and confrontations.
Hot on the heels of a Genoa City celebration comes a week full of the dramatic moments that fans have come to love from Y&R. There are also some good old-fashioned catfights and meddling mothers that shake things up for a few fan-favorite characters.
The women in Billy’s life rally around him
Billy (Jason Thompson) just can’t seem to stay out of trouble. Lucky for him, Lily (Christel Khalil), Jill (Jess Walton), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are right by his side, whether he likes it or not.
Jill, of course, has a plan she is confident will help her son. Meanwhile, Victoria and Lily get into a spat after Lily questions Victoria’s motives regarding Billy and his recent troubles.
Plus, Lily contemplates going to great lengths to help Billy, even crossing a a line or two.
Fans can expect Billy to be less than thrilled with the three women meddling in his life. Billy will need them, though.
Victor (Eric Braeden) becomes more convinced Billy is the man behind the attempt on Adam’s (Mark Grossman) life.
Playing hardball
Jack (Peter Bergman) puts all the cards on the table with Theo (Tyler Johnson) and his claim to Dina’s (Marla Adams) estate. Y&R is setting the stage for Theo and Tyler’s exit from the show, which will take place in the next couple of weeks.
After Victor surprises Victoria, she uses one of his business moves to play dirty with her new partner, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). By the end of the week, though, Phyllis gets the last laugh.
Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) face new challenges but not with each other. Michael goes up against Amanda (Mishael Morgan), who plays hardball with him. Sally (Courtney Hope) shows Lauren a whole new side of her, impacting their working relationship.
View this post on Instagram
Bad news and tested loyalties
Adam makes a confession to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that she doesn’t want to hear.
Unfortunately for Chelsea, Adam’s admission is nothing compared to the news she receives later in the week. Chelsea learns some disturbing news, and there is speculation it is about her health.
Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Justin Gaston) are back from their honeymoon. The second they return, Chance’s loyalty is tested.
Is it his wife who tests him, or his old pal Adam?
The temperature is getting cold outside, but life in Genoa City continues to heat up.
Be sure to tune in daily, so not a second of the juicy entertainment is missed.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
