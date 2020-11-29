Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Web Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
Previews

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nostalgia takes over Genoa City


By
the Young and the Restless spoilers tease a wedding brings the good people of Genoa City together.
The Young and the Restless takes a trip down memory lane to celebrate a milestone for the hit soap opera. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease fans can expect a lot of fun flashbacks as nostalgia takes over the CBS soap opera.

It is no secret the hit daytime drama celebrates a milestone this week. Y&R will air its 12,000th episode, which means a look back at some of the most iconic moments from the hit CBS show.

Plus, a couple of The Young and the Restless icons pop up to make the historic celebration even more special.

What has Abby freaking out?

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance’s (Justin Gaston) wedding serves as the backdrop for the milestone week. However, in true soap opera wedding fashion, the festivities don’t go off without a few hiccups.

One major setback features Abby hysterically saying, “I can’t do this to Chance,” in between sobbing tears. A confused Mariah (Camryn Grimes) tries to calm Abby down, but she does little to stop Abby’s mini freak out.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chance and Abby do tie the knot. Abby’s cold feet get warmed up, but is it because of Mariah or Chance?

Legendary Genoa City families

Nina (Tricia Cast) and Jill (Jess Walton) come back to town just in time for the wedding. Chance’s mom and grandma wouldn’t miss his big day.

The fact that Abby and Chance’s wedding brings together three core families in Genoa City does not go unnoticed by residents.

Jack (Peter Bergman) waxes poetically to Jill regarding the boatload of history between the Abbott, Newman, and Chancellor families. He comments it is a special day for sure.

There is no question the good, the bad, and the ugly have occurred between those three clans since the day Y&R debuted.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) takes a moment to reflect on the wedding with Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nina. No one would have ever imagined those three would come together as parents of the bride and groom. The three proud parents can’t stop smiling as they discuss their children.

Viewers can expect many heartfelt scenes with The Young and the Restless veteran stars taking a trip down memory lane. There has been a lot of drama but also a lot of love over the nearly five decades the soap opera has been on the air.

Tissues will be necessary to get through Y&R, and the nostalgia the CBS show brings to honor a huge milestone.

Fans are going to be talking about the week surrounding the 12,000th episodes for years to come.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

Rachelle Lewis
Rachelle Lewis
Rachelle has been working as an entertainment writer for over a decade. She recently left television ad sales behind to focus on her dream of... read more
Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments