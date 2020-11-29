The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nostalgia takes over Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease fans can expect a lot of fun flashbacks as nostalgia takes over the CBS soap opera.

It is no secret the hit daytime drama celebrates a milestone this week. Y&R will air its 12,000th episode, which means a look back at some of the most iconic moments from the hit CBS show.

Plus, a couple of The Young and the Restless icons pop up to make the historic celebration even more special.

What has Abby freaking out?

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance’s (Justin Gaston) wedding serves as the backdrop for the milestone week. However, in true soap opera wedding fashion, the festivities don’t go off without a few hiccups.

One major setback features Abby hysterically saying, “I can’t do this to Chance,” in between sobbing tears. A confused Mariah (Camryn Grimes) tries to calm Abby down, but she does little to stop Abby’s mini freak out.