The Young and the Restless celebrates 12,000th episode with epic moments, fan-favorite returns, and a wedding

The Young and the Restless celebrates its 12,000th episode next week with epic moments, fan-favorite returns, and a wedding that blends three core Genoa City families together forever.

On Tuesday, December 1, the hit CBS soap opera marks the major milestone with the wedding of Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Justin Gaston).

There could not be a more perfect celebration to serve as the backdrop for the 12,000th episode. The wedding will bring together the Newman, Abbott, and Chancellor families. All three have been pivotal to the show throughout the years.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Y&R legends Nina (Tricia Cast) and Jill (Jess Walton) return for the wedding, which is music to fans’ ears. Plus, the celebration will also allow The Young and the Restless to utilize veteran cast members, who have called the show home for decades.

Soaps.com shared an exclusive sneak peek featuring Jill, Nina, Jack (Peter Bergman), and Ashely (Eileen Davidson).