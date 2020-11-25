The Young and the Restless celebrates 12,000th episode with epic moments, fan-favorite returns, and a wedding

The Young and the Restless celebrates its 12,000th episode next week with epic moments, fan-favorite returns, and a wedding that blends three core Genoa City families together forever.
On Tuesday, December 1, the hit CBS soap opera marks the major milestone with the wedding of Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Justin Gaston).
There could not be a more perfect celebration to serve as the backdrop for the 12,000th episode. The wedding will bring together the Newman, Abbott, and Chancellor families. All three have been pivotal to the show throughout the years.
Y&R legends Nina (Tricia Cast) and Jill (Jess Walton) return for the wedding, which is music to fans’ ears. Plus, the celebration will also allow The Young and the Restless to utilize veteran cast members, who have called the show home for decades.
Soaps.com shared an exclusive sneak peek featuring Jill, Nina, Jack (Peter Bergman), and Ashely (Eileen Davidson).
Y&R vets thank fans for loyalty
Eric Braeden (Victor) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) paid tribute to Y&R in a recent video. They shot the footage on the day the milestone episode was filmed.
For 48 seasons, viewers have let the good people of Genoa City into their homes. It is extraordinary and unheard of for a TV show to last that long.
Eric lets fans know the 12,000th episode would not have been possible without them. Melody invites viewers to join the cast in the celebration by tuning in for the special episode. She also reminds fans to keep watching daily.
The cast celebrates the 12,000th episode
In a new preview video to honor The Young and the Restless milestone episode, the cast has gathered to mark the occasion.
The video features fan favorites dancing, screaming, and even expressing their happiness over the historic moment. It is hard not to smile as the group makes it clear they are thrilled to be part of the celebration.
Hunter King (Summer) even comments the cast has been having a lot of fun. Camryn Grimes (Mariah) lets viewers know the party lasts all week long, while Peter Bergman shares the celebration will feature some epic moments from the show.
Oh yes, fans are in for one heck of a week filled with nostalgic memories and a big party!
Y&R may have hit a milestone, but as Eric put it, “We are just getting started.”
The CBS soap opera manages to keep viewers tuning in to see all the backstabbing, fighting, loving moments, bonding, and so much more that goes down daily in Genoa City.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
