The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Chance and Abby wed, milestone episode, and new couple alert

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS show tease the good folks of Genoa City gather for a celebration and take a trip down memory lane.

Next week, Y&R will air its 12,000th episode. Fans are in for a real treat with flashbacks that will give viewers all those nostalgic feels and a wedding that signifies what is to come on the daytime drama.

Chance and Abby’s wedding

Three prominent families become even more intertwined when Chance (Justin Gaston) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) get married.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

While gearing up for the festivities, Jill (Jess Walton) and Jack (Peter Bergman) reminisce about all their family have been through over the years. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Nina (Tricia Cast) join in the chat, with all four waxing poetically about how far they have come.

The conversation prompts Jack to make a bold promise about the future. Could his revelation have something to do with Theo (Tyler Johnson) fighting the Abbott family for Dina’s (Marla Adams)?