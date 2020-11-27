The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Chance and Abby wed, milestone episode, and new couple alert

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS show tease the good folks of Genoa City gather for a celebration and take a trip down memory lane.
Next week, Y&R will air its 12,000th episode. Fans are in for a real treat with flashbacks that will give viewers all those nostalgic feels and a wedding that signifies what is to come on the daytime drama.
Chance and Abby’s wedding
Three prominent families become even more intertwined when Chance (Justin Gaston) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) get married.
While gearing up for the festivities, Jill (Jess Walton) and Jack (Peter Bergman) reminisce about all their family have been through over the years. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Nina (Tricia Cast) join in the chat, with all four waxing poetically about how far they have come.
The conversation prompts Jack to make a bold promise about the future. Could his revelation have something to do with Theo (Tyler Johnson) fighting the Abbott family for Dina’s (Marla Adams)?
Abby has a mini freak out session on the day of the wedding. The bride has a change of heart, but it isn’t about marrying Chance. She becomes Mrs. Phillip “Chance” Chancellor.
Nina gives the newlyweds a special surprise at their reception before sending them off on their honeymoon. The wedding goes off without a hitch. However, Abby and Chance’s honeymoon doesn’t go as the couple planned.
Unbreakable bonds
Although the week focuses mostly on the wedding, there are a few other storylines to keep fans intrigued.
The evidence against Billy (Jason Thompson) mounts. Victor (Eric Braeden) becomes the latest person to think that Billy boy did try to kill Adam (Mark Grossman).
Despite Adam shutting him out, Victor continues to worry about his son’s future. The protective father goes to great lengths to let Adam know that Victor won’t ever give up on him.
After weeks of will they or won’t they, Billy and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) relationship takes a turn. Things get steamy between the two, further blurring the line between business and pleasure.
Summer (Hunter King) better watch her back. Sally (Courtney Hope) has a plan for Summer that involves pushing all of her buttons. Summer has the job Sally wanted, and the latter won’t stop until she has evened the score.
The week ends with long-time friends Nina and Christine (Lauralee Bell) spending some much-needed girl-time together. They reminisce about their friendship and life choices, which hopefully means some iconic flashbacks will be featured.
It is a milestone week for the CBS soap opera full of celebrations and memories.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
