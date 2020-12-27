The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis goads Adam, Devon consoles Amanda, and Rey spies on Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal some things and people in Genoa City never change.

New Year’s Eve and a wedding are the focus of upcoming episodes of the CBS show. It is another short week for the daytime drama, too. A classic New Year’s Eve episode will air on Friday, January 1.

Fans have nothing to worry about with fewer new episodes. The preview video shows Y&R will continue to give fans the drama it is known for right up until the end of 2020.

Amanda and Devon grow closer

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) continues to reel from the news her birth mom has a grown daughter she presumably raised. It was yet another blow for Amanda as she digs into her past.

Devon (Bryton James) is there to console Amanda during this time. He quickly learns, though, there is so much to this story.