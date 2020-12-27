The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis goads Adam, Devon consoles Amanda, and Rey spies on Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal some things and people in Genoa City never change.
New Year’s Eve and a wedding are the focus of upcoming episodes of the CBS show. It is another short week for the daytime drama, too. A classic New Year’s Eve episode will air on Friday, January 1.
Fans have nothing to worry about with fewer new episodes. The preview video shows Y&R will continue to give fans the drama it is known for right up until the end of 2020.
Amanda and Devon grow closer
Amanda (Mishael Morgan) continues to reel from the news her birth mom has a grown daughter she presumably raised. It was yet another blow for Amanda as she digs into her past.
Devon (Bryton James) is there to console Amanda during this time. He quickly learns, though, there is so much to this story.
- Are you sad about Celebrity Big Brother 2020 getting canceled?
- Why did Elena leave?
- What’s your favorite memory of Delia?
A not so heart to heart
Always the instigator, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has a not so meaningful conversation with Adam (Mark Grossman) that gets him thinking. Phyllis chats with Adam regarding why they are attracted to good people who always pick them up.
She then makes it clear Nick (Joshua Morrow) is the better half for her. Then Phyllis questions who is that good person for Adam — Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), or Sharon (Sharon Case).
The theory does get to Adam, but it doesn’t have the impact Phyllis expected or hoped.
Rey listens in
The good news for fans is that The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Sharon and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) wedding moves forward. In the preview video, Sharon informs Rey that she can’t wait to be his wife.
There will, of course, be some glitches on their way to the alter. One of those hiccups is Rey’s brother Arturo (Jason Canela).
Another kink in the road to marital bliss is courtesy of Adam. His chat with Phyllis prompts Adam to make a beeline for Sharon.
Adam lets Sharon know that her always “giving a d**m” about him means a lot. Sharon is always there for Adam, despite Rey’s continuous disapproval.
Now that she is marrying Rey, something might have to change between Adam and Sharon. Fans will have to wait to see her response to Adam.
The video ends with a glimpse of Rey eavesdropping on the chat.
There is definitely more of the same coming up on The Young and the Restless, but fans will also witness several heartfelt moments to end the year right.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
- Chrishell Stause addresses criticism over family holiday gathering amid pandemic - 27th December 2020
- The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis goads Adam, Devon consoles Amanda, and Rey spies on Sharon - 27th December 2020
- Days of our Lives spoilers: Anna stirs the pot, double trouble for Jake, and Philip pours his heart out - 27th December 2020