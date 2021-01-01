The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Chelsea’s health crisis, Phyllis wags war, and Jack helps

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease the new year brings more of the same to Genoa City.

Fans were left were with a couple of cliffhangers as Y&R ended the last week of 2020.

Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) future was uncertain due to her health crisis, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) got a voicemail from her birth mom.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Next week, the CBS daytime drama picks up right where and it left off. New drama-filled stories kick-off, while some of the same old shenanigans remind viewers why the show has been on the air for nearly five decades.

An uncertain future

The good news is that Chelsea survives the surgery after her aneurysm burst, but her medical crisis is only beginning. Adam (Mark Grossman) learns the state of Chelsea’s condition and fears the worst is yet to come.