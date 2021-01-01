The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Chelsea’s health crisis, Phyllis wags war, and Jack helps

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease the new year brings more of the same to Genoa City.
Fans were left were with a couple of cliffhangers as Y&R ended the last week of 2020.
Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) future was uncertain due to her health crisis, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) got a voicemail from her birth mom.
Next week, the CBS daytime drama picks up right where and it left off. New drama-filled stories kick-off, while some of the same old shenanigans remind viewers why the show has been on the air for nearly five decades.
An uncertain future
The good news is that Chelsea survives the surgery after her aneurysm burst, but her medical crisis is only beginning. Adam (Mark Grossman) learns the state of Chelsea’s condition and fears the worst is yet to come.
- Are you sad about Celebrity Big Brother 2020 getting canceled?
- Why did Elena leave?
- What’s your favorite memory of Delia?
Chelsea struggles with the reality of her life after surgery. Meanwhile, Adam blames Billy (Jason Thompson) for Chelsea’s condition making it clear their feud is far from over.
Victor (Eric Braeden) is faced with a personal matter that needs his undivided attention. It is a safe bet he reaches out to help Adam and Chelsea.
The topic of marriage weighs heavily on Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). They even consider another trip down the aisle
Phyllis faces a crisis of conscience when Kevin (Greg Rikaart) provides her with information to destroy Newman Enterprises and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Yes, for a price, Kevin gives up some of the goods from Gloria’s (Judith Chapman) thumb drive.
Will Phyllis sacrifice her happiness with Nick to wage war on his family again?
Always the protector
Devon (Bryton James) continues to be there for Amanda as she decides what to do about Naya (Ptosha Storey). It is a good thing, too, because Amanda receives a warning by the end of the week.
Does Naya or her daughter Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) give Amanda a stern message?
After learning of Sally’s (Courtney Hope) challenging childhood, Jack’s (Peter Bergman) soft spot for the fiery redhead grows. Jack becomes Sally’s protector when she lands in hot water.
View this post on Instagram
Kyle (Michael Mealor) also becomes a protector of his own interests. Unfortunately for him, Billy finds a way to ruin Kyle’s master plan causing Abbott family drama.
Billy also faces some turmoil regarding his romance with Lily (Christel Khalil). She starts to question their new intimate relationship.
The week rounds out with more sparks flying between Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic). Will they finally give in to their feelings, or will she continue to be haunted by Devon?
It is another exciting week on The Young and the Restless. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment is missed.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
- The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Chelsea’s health crisis, Phyllis wags war, and Jack helps - 1st January 2021
- Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Claire’s missing, an Elani nightmare begins, and Charlie ups his game - 1st January 2021
- Francesca Rubi and Elizabeth Frankini sound off on third stew’s demotion on Below Deck - 31st December 2020