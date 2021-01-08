The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: The truth is out and Zoe wants Zende to admit his feelings

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week promise more of the same where several relationships are concerned.

Moving forward for some isn’t an option and sibling rivalry is going to be made into a full-blown war. Which Buckingham sister will come out victorious?

It may be sunny and bright in Los Angeles, but the people living there are under a very dark cloud.

Steffy/Finn/Liam/Hope

While the father of Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby remains a mystery, the drunken tryst she shared with Liam (Scott Clifton) sends waves through their relationships.

Keeping the one-night stand a secret was supposed to be what they decided on but adding a baby into the mix made it necessary for the parties to reveal the truth to their partners.

Hope (Annika Noelle) won’t be as understanding as Liam had hoped she would be. After all, this is not the first time Steffy has come between them, and it likely won’t be the last.

As for his part, Finn (Tanner Novlan) may just lose his cool. He has been mild-mannered since the beginning, even opening up to Steffy and stepping up for her in her time of need. They were moving toward something serious, and now, he learns that she cheated on him with Kelly’s father and she may be pregnant with his child.

It is a lot to take in, especially for The Bold and the Beautiful viewers who had hoped that Steffy was finally moving on from Liam and would get the happy ending she deserved.

Zoe and Paris get nasty

Siblings can be harsh, but the Buckingham sisters are going to take it to the next level next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) made it clear she was over Paris (Diamond White) being in town. She put her foot down about the job, and that sent her little sister into a tailspin.

When Paris spills that Zende (Delon de Metz) kissed her, the rage from big sister gets even more intense. Jealousy is a bad thing, and the model is going to try and get the designer to admit how he feels about her despite her engagement to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Things are going to get complicated, especially where Zoe’s feelings are concerned. She has been habitually interested in more from her relationships. She believed Carter was a prize, but apparently, Zende is more her style.

Be sure to tune in every day to watch how things unfold.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.