The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal the upcoming week on the CBS soap is going to focus on the baby news viewers saw dropped last Thursday.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) revealed she is pregnant to Liam (Scott Clifton), and this week, it will play out as the severity of their one-night stand impacts more than just their relationships with those they love.

Is Liam the baby daddy?

This storyline was seen a mile away. There is no suspense from the bombshell that was dropped. Steffy and Liam spent the night together, and then, just a few days later, she was sleeping with Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Of course, Liam is the one who she called first. In the preview video for The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy makes it clear she thinks he is the father, but there is a possibility he isn’t.

Another “who’s the daddy” storyline, and this time, it messes up a relationship fans have begged for where Steffy is concerned. Finn was supposed to be the end-all for her, and now, the writers are teasing another Steam go-around.

What was supposed to be a one-night stand and kept secret has turned into a nightmare for Liam. Not only does he have to face the possibility of being a father of three, but he also has to come clean to his wife, Hope (Annika Noelle).

There have been rumblings that a Hope/Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) pairing is in the making. When she finds out the truth, will she run into the arms of the man who has obsessed over her for several months? Seems like a likely scenario.

Is Finn the baby daddy?

Unfortunately, this is an unlikely idea. For the drama aspect and the typical The Bold and the Beautiful way, bets are on the fact that Liam will be the father of Steffy’s new baby.

The hopes were high for Finn and Steffy. Even with the addiction storyline, it seemed like the writers were going to keep them together long term. Their timeline was a bit rushed, and now, it looks like he may be done with the Forrester daughter before things really even began.

How this all plays out remains to be seen. Perhaps Finn will stand by Steffy as Liam and Hope fall apart. Anything can happen, but the baby daddy storyline was one most viewers saw coming a mile away, and now, it is unraveling in front of them.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.