The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy’s pregnant and Zende kisses Paris

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes promise there are more shocking details coming up.

While many The Bold and the Beautiful viewers called the fact that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would fall pregnant, it was confirmed on Thursday’s episode.

That, coupled with the Buckingham sisters’ fight will lead to an interesting week ahead for the CBS soap.

Zende makes a move

Following Zoe (Kiara Barnes) telling Paris (Diamond White) to not take the job at Forrester, the tensions are running high.

As Paris prepares to leave Los Angeles after turning down the job that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) went to bat to get for her, things take an interesting turn.

A kiss from Zende (Delon de Metz) may change everything. He believes in Paris, and despite his attraction to the now-engaged Zoe, it looks like he wants to keep her sister around.

Will Paris decide to stay in LA and take the job at Forrester despite Zoe’s disapproval?

That will also bring some tension between Zoe and Carter. He is going to want to know what happened between the sisters, and she may not have an answer for him.

Would things have been different if she had received Zende’s text when he sent it instead of it being undeliverable?

Steffy’s pregnancy

With the big reveal that Steffy is indeed pregnant, The Bold and the Beautiful has several options for this storyline.

It appears that she believes that Liam (Scott Clifton) is the father. He is the one she called over in a hurry.

They slept together in a moment of weakness after he believed he saw Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) kiss. Now, the big question is whether he truly is the baby’s father, or if it is Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Next week, Hope is going to confide in Thomas about her worries since Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wasn’t available when she needed her. He will be sorry about how what Liam thought he saw impacted their marriage, but Hope appears to be forgiving him freely because of his brain injury.

There will be a lot to sort out as tensions continue to mount in more than just one relationship. As the people of Los Angeles work on sorting things out, there could be a lot of changes on the horizon and some that may anger long-time fans.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.